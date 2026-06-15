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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFrench Prez Emmanuel Macron Uses Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ari Ari’ From Dhurandhar In Reel With PM Modi: WATCH

French Prez Emmanuel Macron Uses Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ari Ari’ From Dhurandhar In Reel With PM Modi: WATCH

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video of his meeting with PM Narendra Modi during his France visit, featuring Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar track ‘Ari Ari’. Here's the story behind the song.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Saturday as part of a multi-city visit that includes bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macronparticipation in the G7 Summit, and a range of engagements centred on innovation and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Amid the visit, a social media post by Macron drew attention online after the French President chose a popular Bollywood track for a video documenting his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.

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Macron Shares Meeting Montage With 'Ari Ari'

Macron posted the video on X and Instagram, offering glimpses of his interactions with PM Modi during the visit.

The clip begins with the two leaders exchanging a handshake and a warm embrace before moving through highlights of their meeting. It captures moments from their discussions on technology, innovation and the expanding partnership between India and France.

Adding a distinctly Indian flavour to the montage was the soundtrack choice, ‘Ari Ari’, a song from Ranveer Singh’s recent blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emmanuel Macron (@emmanuelmacron)

What Is ‘Ari Ari’ About?

The song featured in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is a contemporary reimagining of a Punjabi hit that first gained popularity in the early 2000s.

Its roots trace back to Bombay Rockers, a Denmark-based music group formed in 2003. The band emerged when singer Navtej Singh Rehal teamed up with producers Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz following a series of collaborative jam sessions.

Boliyan are energetic couplets usually performed in a call-and-response style to the beat of the dhol during weddings and festive celebrations.

Many of these verses traditionally begin with the familiar line, “Baari barsi khattan gaya si…”

The track takes inspiration from Baari Barsi, a traditional Punjabi folk form built around boliyan.

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Who Created The New Version?

The latest rendition of ‘Ari Ari’ was released by music label T-Series.

The track has been produced and sung by Shashwat Sachdev, while additional vocals have been provided by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, and Sudhir Yaduvanshi.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron France Ranveer Singh Narendra Modi India France Relations Dhurandhar 'Narendra Modi' Ari Ari
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