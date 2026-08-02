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English NewsNewsWorldUS: 2 Killed In Firing At Idaho Shopping Centre; Cops Gun Down Shooter

US: 2 Killed In Firing At Idaho Shopping Centre; Cops Gun Down Shooter

Police have not released the identity of the gunman and said investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 07:03 AM (IST)

Three people were killed and at least two others were injured after a gunman opened fire in a busy commercial area in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday.

The shooting was reported at around 2:30 p.m. local time near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic shopping district, Reuters reported, citing city Public Information Coordinator Josh Palmer.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the shooter was also dead and confirmed that there was no longer any threat to the community.

"At about an hour after the initial reports, it was determined that the shooter was no longer a threat," Palmer said.

While Hicks said he could not immediately confirm the exact number of fatalities during a press briefing, Palmer later told Reuters that three people were killed and at least two others were injured.

Police have not released the identity of the gunman and said investigators are working to determine the motive behind the attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Twin Falls Police Department closed roads around the scene and a nearby bridge as officers responded to the incident, the report said.

Twin Falls, a city of about 47,400 residents, is located in Idaho's Magic Valley region.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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