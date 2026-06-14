'So Blessed': Ameesha Patel Compares Gadar And Dhurandhar Footfalls, Triggers Debate Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ameesha Patel compared Gadar, Dhurandhar film franchises' footfalls.

Her post showed Gadar 1 leading Dhurandhar 1 footfall figures.

Social media users reacted mixedly, questioning figures and comparisons.

Some users corrected Patel, noting Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Gadar 2.

Ameesha Patel shared a post comparing the theatrical footfall figures of the Gadar franchise with those of the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise. The actress posted a screenshot showing audience attendance numbers for both film franchises and accompanied it with a short message that read, "So blessed."

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Ameesha Patel Shares Footfall Comparison

The screenshot shared by the actress featured footfall statistics for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge alongside figures for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Gadar 2.

According to the image posted by Patel, Dhurandhar generated "approximately Rs 3.22 to 3.56 crore domestic footfall during its theatrical run."

The same screenshot also showed the performance of the Gadar films and stated, "The original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha recorded over Rs 5.05 crore. Gadar 2 recorded an estimated 3.40 crore to 3.50 crore."

Social Media Users React

The comparison generated mixed responses online, with users offering differing views on the figures shared by the actress.

One user commented, "If you hate something, you become a slave of it. The more you compare to Dhurandhar, the more you advertise it for free... see already a slave."

Another wrote, "Why don't you talk about other movies which u have done! Have you acted in 2 to 3 movies in your decades long career?"

A third user pointed to changing market conditions, saying, "Even if you account for inflation, cost of buying 1 ticket was much cheaper in 2001. Unit economics have changed."

Another commenter struck a more balanced tone and wrote, "True, Ameesha ji, Gadar is an absolute legend! But credit where it's due . the numbers in your post show Dhurandhar 2 crossed 4 crore footfalls, which actually ahead of Gadar 2 (3.50 crore). Both franchises have made Indian cinema proud in their own eras!"

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Earlier Post Celebrating Gadar’s Legacy

The latest post comes shortly after another message shared by Patel on Saturday as the iconic film approached its 25th anniversary.

In that post, she wrote, "GADAR is competing 25 years on June 15 th v proud to feel that till date it’s the no’s 1 film with highest footfalls compared to any other film in Indian history gadar brand in total had 8.5 cr footfalls beating the Amazing DHURANDHAR who had 7.5 cr footfalls in total .."

GADAR is competing 25 years on June 15 th 🙏🏻v proud to feel that till date it’s the no’s 1 film with highest footfalls compared to any other film in Indian history 🙏🏻gadar brand in total had 8.5 cr footfalls beating the Amazing DHURANDHAR who had 7.5 cr footfalls in total .. — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 13, 2026

Box Office Numbers Of Gadar And Dhurandhar Franchise

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, all four films have delivered significant box office performances.

Dhurandhar recorded worldwide gross collections of Rs 1,307.35 crore, including Rs 1,007.85 crore from India and Rs 299.50 crore overseas. Its net collection stood at Rs 840.20 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge went on to collect Rs 1,813.27 crore worldwide, comprising Rs 1,375.27 crore from India and Rs 438 crore internationally. The film registered net collections of Rs 1,149.18 crore across.

Meanwhile, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 132.60 crore worldwide, including Rs 127.20 crore from India and Rs 5.40 crore overseas. Its net collection was Rs 76.65 crore.

Gadar 2 delivered worldwide gross collections of Rs 686 crore, with Rs 620.50 crore coming from India and Rs 65.50 crore from overseas markets. The film's net collection reached Rs 525.70 crore across.