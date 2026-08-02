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English NewsNewsWorld13 Killed As Tourist Plane Crashes Near Peru's Nazca Lines

13 Killed As Tourist Plane Crashes Near Peru's Nazca Lines

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 06:41 AM (IST)

At least 13 people were killed after a small aircraft carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashed in the country's southern Ica region on Saturday.

The aircraft was transporting passengers, most of them tourists, to view the UNESCO-listed archaeological site, known for its giant geoglyphs etched into the desert landscape.

"We have information that 11 passengers and two crew members have died," Al Jazeera quoted Police Major Jorge Andrade as saying.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from Pisco in the Ica department before crashing. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Local media reported that the wreckage caught fire shortly after the crash, preventing rescuers from immediately reaching the victims.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Nazca Lines, one of Peru's most popular tourist attractions, are a series of enormous ancient geoglyphs carved into the desert and are typically viewed from the air by thousands of visitors each year.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 06:41 AM (IST)
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