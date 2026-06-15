The controversy centers on Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, who viewers criticized for being hypersexualized and lacking agency. Specific romantic scenes also drew criticism for blurring consent.
'It's Like Trampling On Creativity': Peddi Lyricist Questions Criticism Of Janhvi Kapoor's Character, Defends Film Director
Peddi lyricist has defended director Buchi Babu Sana following criticism over Janhvi Kapoor’s character. His remarks have reignited debate around creative freedom and artistic expression in cinema.
- Lyricist Anantha Sriram defended Peddi's creative choices, questioning recent backlash.
- Sriram opposed director apologising, advocating for artistic freedom in filmmaking.
- Controversy arose from Achiyyamma's portrayal and romantic subplot criticism.
- Despite criticism, Peddi maintains strong box office success globally.
The ongoing discussion around Peddi and Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma has gained fresh momentum after lyricist Anantha Sriram defended the film's creative choices at a recent event. Days after Buchi Babu Sana apologised for scenes that drew criticism online, lyricist Anantha Sriram has stepped into conversation, questioning whether the backlash has gone too far and raising concerns about the limits being placed on artistic expression.
Speaking at the film’s success event on Sunday, Sriram openly supported the filmmaker. He said that the discussion had grown beyond a single character, evolving into a wider conversation about creativity, audience expectations and the freedom filmmakers have to tell their stories.
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Anantha Sriram Questions Buchi Babu Sana’s Apology
During the event, Sriram made it clear that he was uncomfortable with the idea of a director having to apologise for a character created through artistic imagination.
He said, "A character behaves in a certain way because that is the director's imagination. It is a character created from that imagination. Today, there is a growing tendency to believe that only certain ways of thinking are right, while opinions amplified on social media increasingly influence public perception. If a director is not even given the freedom to portray a character in this way, what have we done to creativity?"
According to Sriram, public discourse driven by social media can heavily shape how creative work is perceived. He argued that filmmakers should be allowed the space to explore characters and narratives.
His Response To Criticism Around Achiyyamma
Sriram also addressed the criticism directed at the film’s romantic elements and the portrayal of attraction. He questioned why some depictions are celebrated as artistic while others are criticised as inappropriate.
At the success meet, he said, "That is, if you use big words like vital attraction, hormonal reactions, etc., it is called awesome as if it is done very aesthetically. If the hero speaks his tribal language and says, 'I will touch you, it is called vulgarity; they say that he looked at you like an object. If you do all this, it is like trampling on creativity. Buchi Babu would have apologised with great politeness, with the intention of hurting someone's feelings, or else he would have apologised with the intention of not hurting anyone."
The lyricist further added, "He may have apologised with the intention of saying that democracy is not 49:51, but 99:1, but if it continues like this, then we will not be able to make a great point in commercial films, except in documentary films in the first place."
Why Peddi Sparked Debate
The controversy began after viewers criticised the depiction of Achiyyamma, with many arguing that the character was hypersexualised and lacked sufficient agency within the narrative.
Particular scenes from the film’s romantic subplot generated intense discussion online. Some viewers felt certain moments blurred the distinction between romance and consent, leading to widespread criticism on social media. The conversation quickly expanded, attracting responses from film personalities and public figures.
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Peddi Continues Strong Box Office Run
Despite the controversy, Peddi has maintained impressive momentum at the box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned a worldwide gross collection of Rs 307.98 crore, including ₹256.23 crore gross in India and ₹51.75 crore overseas. Its total India net collection currently stands at ₹216 crore.
On Day 11, the film reportedly collected ₹9.20 crore net in India across 4,133 shows, while adding ₹0.75 crore from international markets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main controversy surrounding the film?
Who is Anantha Sriram and what is his stance on the controversy?
Anantha Sriram is a lyricist who publicly defended Janhvi Kapoor's character.
Why did Anantha Sriram criticize Buchi Babu Sana's apology?
Sriram was uncomfortable with a director apologizing for a character created through artistic imagination. He felt it limits creativity and suggested social media heavily influences public perception.