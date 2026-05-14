Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Kunickaa Sadanand faced backlash for comparing PM Modi to CM Vijay.

Sadanand reported receiving rape and death threats for her comments.

She believes female celebrities are disproportionately targeted by trolls online.

Sadanand expressed frustration with social media platforms' handling of abuse.

Kunickaa Sadanand courted controversy last week after sharing her views on social media that drew a comparison involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi while responding to trolls targeting actor Trisha Krishnan. Her comment soon went viral and led to backlash left, right and centre. Days after the incident, she spoke to ABP Live. The actress claimed that she has been at the receiving end of rape and death threats. She also added that faceless, nameless trolls often target female celebrities in an attempt to silence their opinions.

How Did It All Begin

When Sadanand came across a viral post that criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s personal life and targeted Trisha, she couldn’t help but share an opinion of her own.

The original post read: “A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM. Brought his side chick even before divorce. Normalising adultery like it’s cool, family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal.” The post also included a video from Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony, which Trisha attended.

Responding to this, she wrote, “A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security, is the PM of our country. Nari Vandan.”

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It was this comment that started it all, and according to the actor, led to her receiving rape and death threats.

'Threatening To Rape Or Beat Me'

In a conversation with ABP Live, Kunickaa said her response was driven by what she perceived as unfair scrutiny of individuals’ personal lives.

She said, "My first reaction came when people said we have a CM now who's left his wife and two children and has a side chick. So, I had written that a man who deserted his wife and left her financially and emotionally unprotected or insecure, is the PM of our country. So, my take on this was that you want to comment on people's personal lives. So, you're going to get it back in the same vein."

The actor added, "Even I was s***-shamed. My whole idea is that we have spread so much hate and this has percolated down from the leaders. We spread so much hate in society, so much hatred for people who raise their voice or opinion. People just get after them."

Expressing her frustration over the nature of abuse she has been facing, she further said, "If someone is threatening to rape or beat me, or saying they will come to my house or attack me whenever they see me in public, how is that not objectionable?"

Kunickaa On X’s Response To Abusive Posts

Kunickaa also voiced her frustration over how social media platforms deal with abusive content, saying that her complaints have not led to any meaningful action. She said, "I'm surprised that in the past, when people have threatened or spoke in the wrong language, Twitter has responded and probably pulled them down or removed that comment or whatever."

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The actor went on to point out that her recent attempts to flag abusive accounts have not led to any action. She added, "Now, when I'm filing a Twitter report, especially for people with 2, 6 or 10 followers, Twitter says there's nothing objectionable."

What has raised even more concern, according to the actor, is that the abuse has gone beyond trolling and entered the territory of direct threats.

Women Are Targeted More Online

The actor didn’t hold back while addressing what she believes is a clear pattern of women being attacked more aggressively on social media.

She said, "The point is that the Andhbhaks don't realise that whatever the CM or the PM's lives are, what they spoke to their spouses about, why the spouses are not with them, that is their problem. And who are we to set a moral ground? Also, why always blame the girl? I mean, look at the way they're talking about Trisha. She's not the one who took the vows to get married."

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The actor also criticised the tendency to involve families in such debates, and called it deeply unfair. She said, "You are bringing Vijay and his family into the picture. The family chose not to be there. The fact that you're posting his children's picture and his wife's picture, you are violating their privacy."

She also said that the same has happened to her.

"Similarly, you bring up my family. I mean, you want to write about me, you write, but you're writing about my ex-husbands. Poor chap, they have their own lives now. You're writing about the children who have nothing to do with this."