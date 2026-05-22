The court has ordered that the accused must surrender before the same court where the case is being heard.
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Twisha’s Husband Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender, Judge Declines
Samarth Singh had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case.
- Accused ordered to surrender at the court hearing the case.
- Withdraws anticipatory bail; accused of torture and dowry harassment.
- Model found dead; family accuses in-laws, in-laws claim drug addiction.
Before You Go
Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest court order regarding the accused in the Twisha Sharma death case?
Why did Samarth Singh withdraw his anticipatory bail plea?
Samarth Singh had previously withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case.
What are the accusations against Samarth Singh in the Twisha Sharma death case?
Samarth Singh has been accused of torture and dowry harassment in the case involving Twisha Sharma's death.
Has the state government proposed an investigation by a central agency?
Yes, the Madhya Pradesh government has proposed transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
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