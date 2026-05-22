Twisha’s Husband Reaches Jabalpur Court To Surrender, Judge Declines

In a key procedural development in the Twisha Sharma death case, the court has ordered that the accused must surrender before the same court where the matter is being heard, according to legal directions.

Samarth Singh had earlier withdrawn his anticipatory bail plea filed before the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case.

Husband Had Earlier Indicated Intention To Surrender

Speaking earlier, Samarth Singh’s lawyer Jaideep Kaurav had said, “Samarth has said that he wants to surrender, but didn't clarify if he will do that in court or to the police. He has not revealed any reasoning behind his surrender.”

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Emerges, Victim Spent 3 Hours At Parlour Before Incident

Samarth Singh has been accused of torture and dowry harassment in the case.

Twisha Sharma Found Dead At Bhopal Home

Model and actress Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

According to available information, Twisha met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024, and the two got married in December 2025.

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Her family has accused her in-laws of pushing the 33-year-old model-turned-actor to death, while her in-laws have alleged that she was addicted to drugs.

CCTV Footage From Beauty Parlour Surfaces

In a recent development, exclusive CCTV footage from a beauty parlour surfaced during the investigation.

According to sources, Twisha Sharma had visited Expression Beauty Parlour shortly before her death and spent nearly three hours there.

The visuals reportedly showed her calmly receiving a head massage while resting her legs on a table, appearing composed during the visit.

Investigators are now examining the footage as part of efforts to reconstruct her final movements and mental state before the incident.

High Court Allows Second Postmortem

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted permission for a second postmortem in the case.

According to available information, the procedure will either be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi or at a medical facility in Jammu.

Authorities are expected to complete the transfer and related legal formalities for the process.

State Government Proposes CBI Probe

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has proposed transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The proposal was issued through a notification by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu.

“It is proposed to transfer the investigation of the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Sections 80 (2), 85, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, regarding the dowry death incident that occurred on May 12, 2026, to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the notification stated.