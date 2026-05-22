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HomeNewsIndia'Fake, Malicious And Misleading': Indian Army Debunks Viral Press Conference Video, Urges Public To Stay Vigilant

'Fake, Malicious And Misleading': Indian Army Debunks Viral Press Conference Video, Urges Public To Stay Vigilant

Indian Army said individuals seen in a viral press conference video were dismissed for indiscipline, while one is a deserter, alleging they are spreading fake and misleading narratives online.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Army clarifies video, stating dismissed soldiers spread misleading narratives.
  • Dismissed soldiers Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav, P Narender face action.

The Indian Army has issued a clarification over a press conference video being widely circulated on media and social media platforms, alleging that attempts are being made to tarnish the image of the force through misleading narratives.

In an official statement, the Army said the individuals seen in the video, Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, had already been dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and “unsoldierly conduct.” It further stated that the fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and is currently facing disciplinary proceedings in both military and civil courts.

Fake, Malicious And Misleading

According to the Army, the individuals are deliberately spreading “fake, malicious and misleading” content on social media in an attempt to divert attention from their alleged misconduct and dismissal from service.

"It is reiterated that the individuals seen in the video, namely Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, were dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct. The fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and disciplinary proceedings are undergoing against him in both military and civil courts. These individuals are deliberately spreading fake, malicious and misleading narratives on social media to divert attention from their own misconduct and dismissal from service. Citizens are advised not to fall prey to such propaganda and to remain vigilant against misinformation," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Army Urges To Remain Cautious

The Army urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall prey to misinformation or propaganda being circulated online. It also noted that clarifications had earlier been issued on September 17, 2024, regarding the circulation of allegedly fake and malicious videos involving Chandu Chavan and Harendra Yadav.

The statement comes amid growing circulation of the video across various digital platforms, prompting the Army to reiterate its stand against misinformation targeting the institution.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Indian Army issued a clarification regarding a press conference video?

The Indian Army issued a clarification because a widely circulated video contained misleading narratives aimed at tarnishing the image of the force.

Who are the individuals featured in the video that the Indian Army clarified?

The individuals in the video are Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav, P Narender (all dismissed), and Shankar Singh Gujjar (a deserter).

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Army Press Conference Fake News AGDPI
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