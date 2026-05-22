'Fake, Malicious And Misleading': Indian Army Debunks Viral Press Conference Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Army clarifies video, stating dismissed soldiers spread misleading narratives.

Dismissed soldiers Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav, P Narender face action.

The Indian Army has issued a clarification over a press conference video being widely circulated on media and social media platforms, alleging that attempts are being made to tarnish the image of the force through misleading narratives.

In an official statement, the Army said the individuals seen in the video, Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, had already been dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and “unsoldierly conduct.” It further stated that the fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and is currently facing disciplinary proceedings in both military and civil courts.

Fake, Malicious And Misleading

According to the Army, the individuals are deliberately spreading “fake, malicious and misleading” content on social media in an attempt to divert attention from their alleged misconduct and dismissal from service.

"It is reiterated that the individuals seen in the video, namely Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P Narender, were dismissed from service on grounds of indiscipline and unsoldierly conduct. The fourth individual, Shankar Singh Gujjar, is a deserter and disciplinary proceedings are undergoing against him in both military and civil courts. These individuals are deliberately spreading fake, malicious and misleading narratives on social media to divert attention from their own misconduct and dismissal from service. Citizens are advised not to fall prey to such propaganda and to remain vigilant against misinformation," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

अफवाहों से बचें#FakeAlert #Beware



A press conference video is being circulated across media and social media platforms with an attempt to malign the image of the #IndianArmy.



It is reiterated that the individuals seen in the video, namely Chandu Chavan, Harendra Yadav and P… pic.twitter.com/IJfWoWj9Zo — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 22, 2026

Army Urges To Remain Cautious

The Army urged citizens to remain cautious and not fall prey to misinformation or propaganda being circulated online. It also noted that clarifications had earlier been issued on September 17, 2024, regarding the circulation of allegedly fake and malicious videos involving Chandu Chavan and Harendra Yadav.

The statement comes amid growing circulation of the video across various digital platforms, prompting the Army to reiterate its stand against misinformation targeting the institution.