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HomeNewsIndia‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Instagram Account Hacked

‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Instagram Account Hacked

He also stated that the backup Instagram account of the CJP had been taken down by Meta.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:58 PM (IST)

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of India’s Gen-Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Friday that his Instagram account had been “hacked” and that he was unable to access it.

He also stated that the backup Instagram account of the CJP had been taken down by Meta.

Party Went Viral After CJI Remarks

The party, which came into existence a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks on May 15, quickly went viral online, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists, and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.

Founder Posts Update On X

In a post on X on Friday, Dipke said that his Instagram account “has been hacked”. In another post, he wrote, “@Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to”.

Before You Go

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
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