‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Founder Abhijeet Dipke's Instagram Account Hacked

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of India’s Gen-Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said on Friday that his Instagram account had been “hacked” and that he was unable to access it.

@Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to. pic.twitter.com/bFXBWQAMwa May 22, 2026

He also stated that the backup Instagram account of the CJP had been taken down by Meta.

Party Went Viral After CJI Remarks

The party, which came into existence a day after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remarks on May 15, quickly went viral online, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists, and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users.

Founder Posts Update On X

In a post on X on Friday, Dipke said that his Instagram account “has been hacked”. In another post, he wrote, “@Meta, I have lost access to my Instagram account. Trying to recover it but unable to”.