Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt faced trolling for her Cannes red carpet appearance.

Netizens claimed international media ignored her on the red carpet.

Bhatt responded to a critical comment with a witty reply.

Other celebrities supported Bhatt amid the online criticism.

Alia Bhatt has been facing online trolling ever since she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Day 2. The criticism began after a viral video showed the actor waving and blowing kisses at photographers, whom many online claimed appeared more interested in clicking pictures of other celebrities present there. A section of the Internet alleged that international media had “snubbed” her, and others went as far as calling the moment “embarrassing” for India. Alia Bhatt has now responded to the trolling in her own way.

Alia Bhatt Shuts Down Troll

The actor shared a Reel on Instagram, showing off her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. While most fans flooded the comments section with praise for her appearance, one particular comment grabbed attention.

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“What a pity, no one noticed you,” a user wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Alia, who has been at the receiving end of relentless online mockery over the viral Cannes moment, did not stay silent. Instead, she responded with a classy yet savage comeback.

“Why pity love? You noticed me :),” she replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya Back Alia Bhatt



Earlier, actors Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya came out in support of Alia Bhatt. Both shared strongly worded notes on their respective Instagram Stories, slamming those mocking the actor.

“It’s sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride,” Aly Goni wrote on Instagram Story.

He further added, “Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.”

Rahul Vaidya also shared a lengthy note defending the actor and calling out the negativity directed at her online.

“Funny how people sitting with zero achievements become fashion critics, Cannes analysts, and global PR experts overnight. At least Alia Bhatt is out there representing India on one of the biggest global platforms, looking absolutely stunning, owning her space, and making her presence felt,” he wrote.

He added, “Not every moment needs screaming crowds and manufactured hype to validate someone’s worth. Real stars don’t beg for attention - they carry it naturally. The obsession some portals have with tearing successful women down for clicks is honestly embarrassing now. Negativity gets views, but talent, hard work, and grace always outlive cheap headlines.”

Rahul concluded his note by praising Alia’s talent and urging people to celebrate Indians making a mark globally instead of pulling them down.

“She looked beautiful. She is a huge star. And most importantly, she’s talented enough to not need validation from Instagram comment sections. Maybe instead of constantly trying to humble successful people, learn to appreciate Indians shining globally,” he wrote.