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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Naomika Saran And Vedang Raina Spotted Together In Mumbai Amid Dating Rumours

WATCH: Naomika Saran And Vedang Raina Spotted Together In Mumbai Amid Dating Rumours

Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina were recently spotted together in Mumbai, and their viral video has now sparked dating rumours online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
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  • Vedang Raina previously linked to Khushi Kapoor; film debut in 'The Archies'.

Rumoured Bollywood couples always grab attention online, and now Naomika Saran and Vedang Raina have become the latest names making headlines. Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika was recently spotted with The Archies actor Vedang Raina, leaving the internet buzzing with dating rumours.

Interestingly, the duo have reportedly been cast together in an upcoming film backed by Maddock Films. On Thursday night, the two were spotted together after what looked like a movie date in Mumbai.

Viral Video On Social Media

In a viral clip, Vedang and Naomika are seen exiting a PVR cinema hall in Mumbai while paparazzi surrounded them trying to capture the pair together. As cameras followed both of them, Naomika appeared shy and hesitant. She started blushing and laughing at the paparazzi’s reactions. At one point, she even tried to hide her face while entering an elevator to avoid being photographed.

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Later, as soon as they exited the elevator, the two quickly rushed towards their car. Both Vedang and Naomika were looking casual for the outing, but their chemistry instantly caught fans’ attention online.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VR❤︎︎ⁿ (@vedangrainaworld)

Internet On The Rumoured Couple

Soon after the video went viral online, social media started reacting about the rumoured couple and many fans admitted they already see  them as a pair.

One user wrote, “But they are so cute..totally shipping them.” Another commented, “I also ship them so hard, they're literally adorable together. This reel was made during my emotional hours pls don't get me wrong.”

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Who Is Naomika Saran?

Naomika Saran is the daughter of Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinke is the younger daughter of legendary actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. Naomika is also the niece of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

According to a report by NDTV, Naomika is all set to make her big-screen debut opposite Vedang Raina. MIt is also been said that the duo wrapped up shooting for the project last month. 

Naomika have often been in limelight as her looks and style are often compared to her grandmother Dimple Kapadia.

Vedang's Rumoured Relationship 

Before Naomika, Vedang Raina was often linked to be dating Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The two made their acting debut together in The Archies in 2023, alongside many others like Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The two were spotted together frequently at parties and other social gatherings.

Although neither Vedang nor Khushi ever officially confirmed their relationship.

Vedang Raina’s Upcoming Film

Professionally Vedang Raina will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga directed by Imtiaz Ali. In the film, Vedang reportedly plays the younger version of Naseeruddin Shah and stars opposite Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Vedang Raina rumored to be dating before Naomika Saran?

Before Naomika, Vedang Raina was often linked to Khushi Kapoor, his co-star from 'The Archies.'

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
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Vedang Raina Naomika Saran
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