The vendor, Vikram Sao, claims he has been receiving death threats via phone calls and text messages since the election results were declared. He prepared jhal muri for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.
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‘Will Kill, Blow Up Shop’: Vendor Who Served PM Modi Jhalmuri Gets Security After Threat Calls In Bengal
Jhargram vendor Vikram Sao, who served jhal muri to PM Modi during poll campaigning, alleged he received death and bomb threats via calls and messages. Police have launched an investigation.
- Jhal muri vendor received death threats after serving PM Modi.
- Vendor fears for family and shop since election results.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is a jhal muri vendor from Jhargram living in fear?
What kind of threats has Vikram Sao allegedly received?
Sao reported being threatened with death and having his shop blown up. These threats were reportedly received through phone calls and text messages.
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