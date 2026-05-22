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HomeNewsIndia‘Will Kill, Blow Up Shop’: Vendor Who Served PM Modi Jhalmuri Gets Security After Threat Calls In Bengal

‘Will Kill, Blow Up Shop’: Vendor Who Served PM Modi Jhalmuri Gets Security After Threat Calls In Bengal

Jhargram vendor Vikram Sao, who served jhal muri to PM Modi during poll campaigning, alleged he received death and bomb threats via calls and messages. Police have launched an investigation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jhal muri vendor received death threats after serving PM Modi.
  • Vendor fears for family and shop since election results.

A jhal muri vendor from West Bengal’s Jhargram, who had prepared the popular snack for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the state assembly election campaign visit, is allegedly living under fear after receiving death threats over phone calls and text messages.

The shopkeeper, identified as Vikram Sao, claimed that since the declaration of the election results, he and his family have been living in constant anxiety. According to him, the situation escalated on May 19 when he received a threatening phone call from an unknown number, followed by several threatening messages. 

Threatened To Kill, Blow Shop

Speaking about the ordeal, Sao said the callers allegedly threatened to kill him and even blow up his shop. He added that the threatening messages are still stored on his mobile phone. Although his shop remains open, Sao said he no longer sits there out of fear for his safety.

“He will kill, threaten, blow up the shop. We informed the police yesterday itself. They came here and we also filed a written complaint,” he said, adding that he fears a possible conspiracy against him and his family.

While talking with IANS, the vendor has also claimed that he is receiving threats from Pakistan and Bangladesh Jhalmuri vendor Vikram Sao said, "They are calling from Pakistan and threatening that they will blow me up with a bomb...I did not say anything to them; I just disconnect the calls. Then another call is coming from Bangladesh asking whether I am alive or not. They are repeatedly harassing me, and I am receiving many calls from unknown numbers, along with abuse and foul language..."

Family members and people close to the shopkeeper also expressed concern over the continued harassment, saying the repeated calls and messages have left the family distressed.

Security Forces Deployed At Shop

Given the seriousness of the matter and the international connections, the administration has taken action. Police and central forces have been deployed around Bikram Sau's shop and residence to protect him.

The police administration has begun tracking the international numbers from which the calls are coming. This incident has caused concern and panic among the local residents of Jhargram.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a jhal muri vendor from Jhargram living in fear?

The vendor, Vikram Sao, claims he has been receiving death threats via phone calls and text messages since the election results were declared. He prepared jhal muri for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

What kind of threats has Vikram Sao allegedly received?

Sao reported being threatened with death and having his shop blown up. These threats were reportedly received through phone calls and text messages.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 10:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi West Bengal Elections JHALMURI West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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