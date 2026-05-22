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HomeEducationNEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak

NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak

CBI arrested Pune-based Manisha Havaldar in the NEET paper leak case for allegedly leaking Physics questions. A doctor from Latur was also made a government witness in the widening probe.

By : Manoj Verma | Updated at : 22 May 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests Pune-based NTA expert for NEET Physics paper leak.
  • Alleged mastermind coordinated with other accused to leak questions.

In the NEET paper leak case, the CBI has arrested another alleged mastermind accused of leaking Physics questions ahead of the examination.

The accused, identified as Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, was arrested from Pune. According to sources, she was working at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune and had been appointed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert associated with the conduct of the examination.

Investigators said Havaldar had access to the Physics question paper and allegedly leaked several questions before the exam. The CBI suspects she worked in coordination with previously arrested accused Manisha Mathare to leak the questions.

During the investigation, the leaked questions were reportedly matched and verified with the actual NEET examination paper, with officials finding that the same questions had appeared in the exam.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Parliamentary Panel Members Grill Top NTA Officials

With Havaldar’s arrest, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to 11. Arrests in connection with the case have so far been made from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.

The probe into the NEET paper leak case is currently underway, with central agencies continuing to investigate the wider network involved in the alleged leak.

CBI Turns Doctor Into Witness

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has turned paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure from Maharashtra’s Latur into a government witness in the case.

According to sources, Shirure was summoned to the CBI office in Pune, where he was questioned for several hours till late Thursday night.

Investigators suspect that Shirure had allegedly bought the leaked NEET question paper for his son from another accused, Motegaonkar, who is already under the scanner in the ongoing probe.

The CBI has also reportedly found connections between Shirure and Professor PV Kulkarni, who was linked to an NTA examination centre.

NEET Paper Circulated Across 5 States

The investigation so far has revealed that the leaked NEET paper was allegedly circulated across five states, with Maharashtra and Rajasthan emerging as major hubs in the distribution network. Officials have indicated that the probe may widen further as more arrests are likely in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the NEET-UG paper leak issue was also raised during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in New Delhi on Thursday.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Turns Maharashtra Doctor Into Government Witness

Several Members of Parliament questioned senior National Testing Agency (NTA) officials regarding the controversy and the safeguards being implemented to prevent such incidents in future examinations.

Sources said NTA Director General Abhishek Singh informed the panel that the NEET-UG paper was not leaked through the agency’s system and that the matter remains under investigation by the CBI.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been arrested in the NEET paper leak case?

The CBI has arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, an alleged mastermind accused of leaking Physics questions. This brings the total number of accused held to 11.

What was Manisha Sanjay Havaldar's role in the NEET examination?

Manisha Sanjay Havaldar was appointed by the NTA as an expert associated with the examination's conduct. Investigators suspect she had access to and leaked Physics questions.

Published at : 22 May 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune NEET CBI Breaking News ABP Live NEET UG Paper Leak NEET UG 2026 Manisha Havaldar
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