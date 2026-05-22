The CBI has arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, an alleged mastermind accused of leaking Physics questions. This brings the total number of accused held to 11.
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NEET-UG 2026: CBI Arrests Alleged Mastermind Manisha Havaldar For Physics Paper Leak
CBI arrested Pune-based Manisha Havaldar in the NEET paper leak case for allegedly leaking Physics questions. A doctor from Latur was also made a government witness in the widening probe.
- CBI arrests Pune-based NTA expert for NEET Physics paper leak.
- Alleged mastermind coordinated with other accused to leak questions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has been arrested in the NEET paper leak case?
What was Manisha Sanjay Havaldar's role in the NEET examination?
Manisha Sanjay Havaldar was appointed by the NTA as an expert associated with the examination's conduct. Investigators suspect she had access to and leaked Physics questions.
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