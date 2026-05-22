'I Hate Michael Jackson': Ram Gopal Varma Gets Emotional After Watching Michael

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Michael Jackson is one of the biggest music icons of all time in the world. From dance reels to fashion inspiration and legendary songs, the influence of the King of Pop still dominates music and dance culture globally. Now, with the release of his biopic Michael, the new generation is all set to rediscover his art once again. While people have mixed reactions to the movie, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now shared his thoughts about the same.

Ram Gopal Varma On Michael

Talking about it on Instagram, Ram Gopal Varma penned an emotional note where he recalled the day Michael Jackson passed away in 2009.

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“I HATE MICHAEL. After watching Michael, my memory went back to that horrible day - June 25, 2009 - when I slept late with the television still murmuring like a ghost in the darkness of my room. As I groggily woke up in the morning, my eyes went to the screen to see those terrible white letters against black: ‘Michael Jackson is Dead.’ For several long seconds, I thought this must be a nightmare. Why the hell would I even dream something so horrible? But the banner on the TV stayed, and the news ticker kept crawling.”

Varma also added how he kept changing television channels in the hope that the news would turn out to be false, but eventually he realised that the unfortunate had already happened.

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Impact Of Michael Jackson On Varma

Varma also opened up about his college days when he first discovered the legendary artist and was influenced by him.

“Back in my engineering college days in Vijayawada, on January 2, 1984, a friend dragged me into a dingy video parlour, insisting I had to see something. The lights went off, and then Thriller hit me like a punch in the gut. It was not just a song or a dance. It was an invasion. My eyes, conditioned by a lifetime of mediocrity, were violently pried open. The production, the choreography, the seamless ecstasy blended into one divine entity… and at the centre of that storm was him, Michael Jackson.”

The filmmaker also added, “He didn’t move like a human being. He glided, exploded, floated and commanded the screen like a supernatural entity that had entered a human body for a few minutes of absolute dominance. I walked out of that parlour in a complete daze, my heart racing and my mind reeling. This cannot be a real person. He has to be God, or at least a fantasy sculpted by the gods to bless us mortals on Earth.”

‘I Hate Michael Jackson For Dying’

The filmmaker later explained why he used the phrase “I hate Michael”.

He mentioned, “I hate Michael Jackson for dying. I hate him for proving that even he was human. I hate that he too needed oxygen and blood like the rest of us. I hate that his heart could stop beating too. He backstabbed me. He betrayed my fantasy. He left heaven and became mortal.”

Varma concluded the post by commenting, “I hate you, Michael, for turning my dream into a nightmare. And I love you. I love you more than I can express in words. Wherever you are now, in whatever dimension, I am sure you are moonwalking across galaxies, creating space storms with a brilliance even the stars cannot contain. And I will carry that daze you gave me in that Vijayawada video parlour till I die.”

While Ram Gopal Varma and many other celebrities are sharing their admiration and love for Michael Jackson after watching his biopic, the film has also sparked fresh debates online. Especially after the resurfacing of discussions around old controversies and files linked to the late artist, some people are viewing the biopic as an image-washing attempt, while others continue to celebrate Michael Jackson purely for his musical genius and unmatched impact on pop culture.