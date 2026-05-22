Twisha Sharma’s Final Hours Captured On CCTV Before Alleged Suicide | WATCH

Exclusive CCTV footage from a beauty parlour shows Twisha Sharma spending nearly three hours there hours before her death. This footage is expected to be crucial for the investigation.
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Twisha Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Emerges, Victim Spent 3 Hours At Parlour Before Incident
CCTV footage shows Twisha Sharma spending 3 hours at a Bhopal beauty parlour before her death. Meanwhile, MP HC allowed re-postmortem and the state proposed a CBI probe in the case.
- CCTV shows Twisha Sharma at beauty parlour hours before death.
- Her husband, accused of dowry torture, withdrew bail plea.
Before You Go
Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Frequently Asked Questions
What new evidence has emerged in the Twisha suicide mystery case?
Who is Samarth Singh and what is his involvement in the case?
Samarth Singh is Twisha Sharma's husband, accused of torturing her and demanding dowry. He had filed for anticipatory bail but later withdrew it, indicating a desire to surrender.
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