Twisha Sharma’s Final Hours Captured On CCTV Before Alleged Suicide | WATCH

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HomeNewsIndiaTwisha Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Emerges, Victim Spent 3 Hours At Parlour Before Incident

Twisha Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Emerges, Victim Spent 3 Hours At Parlour Before Incident

CCTV footage shows Twisha Sharma spending 3 hours at a Bhopal beauty parlour before her death. Meanwhile, MP HC allowed re-postmortem and the state proposed a CBI probe in the case.

By : Ambuj Pandey | Updated at : 22 May 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCTV shows Twisha Sharma at beauty parlour hours before death.
  • Her husband, accused of dowry torture, withdrew bail plea.

In a fresh development in the Twisha suicide mystery case in Bhopal, exclusive CCTV footage from a beauty parlour has surfaced, showing Twisha Sharma spending nearly three hours there just hours before her death.

According to sources, Twisha had visited Expression Beauty Parlour to relax and unwind before the alleged suicide. The CCTV visuals reportedly show her calmly receiving a head massage while resting her legs on a table, suggesting she appeared composed during her visit.

The footage is now expected to become a crucial part of the ongoing investigation, as authorities attempt to piece together Twisha’s final movements and state of mind before the incident.

Model and actress Twisha Sharma, who met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. 

Accused Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Petition

Twisha Sharma's absconding husband Samarth Singh, who has been accused of torturing and dowry, had withdrawd his anticipatory bail plea filed in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Absconding husband's lawyer Jaideep Kaurav said, "Samarth has said that he wants to surrender, but didn't clarify if he will do that in court or to the police. He has not revealed any reasoning behind his surrender."

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem To Be Conducted At AIIMS Delhi Or Jammu

MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem

The Madhya Pradesh High Court  on Friday granted permission for a re-postmortem in the death case of Twisha Sharma. According to available information, the second postmortem will be conducted either at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi or at a medical facility in Jammu. The decision is expected to provide further clarity regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma’s death.

Authorities are now expected to coordinate the transfer of the body and related legal formalities for the procedure.

Govt Proposes To Transfer Case

The state government proposed to transfer the case involving Twisha Sharma to the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

The notification has been issued by Home Department Secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

“It is proposed to transfer the investigation of the case registered at Katara Hills Police Station under Sections 80 (2), 85, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, regarding the dowry death incident that occurred on May 12, 2026, to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” the notification said.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Twisha Sharma's Death

The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs, PTI reported.

Before You Go

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws

Frequently Asked Questions

What new evidence has emerged in the Twisha suicide mystery case?

Exclusive CCTV footage from a beauty parlour shows Twisha Sharma spending nearly three hours there hours before her death. This footage is expected to be crucial for the investigation.

Who is Samarth Singh and what is his involvement in the case?

Samarth Singh is Twisha Sharma's husband, accused of torturing her and demanding dowry. He had filed for anticipatory bail but later withdrew it, indicating a desire to surrender.

Published at : 22 May 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
High Court Madhya Pradesh Twisha Sharma Twisha Sharma Death Case Expression Beauty Parlour
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