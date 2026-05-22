Twisha Sharma’s Final Hours Captured On CCTV Before Alleged Suicide | WATCH

In a fresh development in the Twisha suicide mystery case in Bhopal, exclusive CCTV footage from a beauty parlour has surfaced, showing Twisha Sharma spending nearly three hours there just hours before her death.

According to sources, Twisha had visited Expression Beauty Parlour to relax and unwind before the alleged suicide. The CCTV visuals reportedly show her calmly receiving a head massage while resting her legs on a table, suggesting she appeared composed during her visit.

The footage is now expected to become a crucial part of the ongoing investigation, as authorities attempt to piece together Twisha’s final movements and state of mind before the incident.

Model and actress Twisha Sharma, who met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Accused Withdraws Anticipatory Bail Petition

Twisha Sharma's absconding husband Samarth Singh, who has been accused of torturing and dowry, had withdrawd his anticipatory bail plea filed in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Absconding husband's lawyer Jaideep Kaurav said, "Samarth has said that he wants to surrender, but didn't clarify if he will do that in court or to the police. He has not revealed any reasoning behind his surrender."

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Death Case: MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem To Be Conducted At AIIMS Delhi Or Jammu

MP High Court Orders Second Postmortem