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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad

'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad

Anushka Sharma returned to screens with a new advertisement after a long break. While many fans were excited to see her again, others reacted to her changed appearance.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anushka Sharma returns to screen in new GIVA advertisement.
  • Fans discuss her changed appearance, with mixed reactions.
  • Some praise her comeback, others question her look.
  • Many defend her, citing age and editing.

After staying away from films for several years, Anushka Sharma surprised fans with her return to the screen through a new advertisement campaign. The actor appeared in a commercial for a jewellery brand, and while many fans were excited to see her back on screen, several social media users also reacted strongly to her appearance. The video quickly went viral across Instagram and Reddit, where people discussed everything from her comeback to her changed look. Some praised the actor warmly, while others felt she looked very different from her earlier appearances. 

Anushka Returns Through New Ad

Actor Anushka Sharma has made an on-screen appearance after a long gap through a new advertisement for a jwellery brand. The commercial was released on Tuesday and soon gained attention online after clips from it began circulating on social media platforms. Although the ad initially received limited response on YouTube, it later became a talking point on Reddit and Instagram, where fans reacted to Anushka’s latest look and screen presence. 

Several fans expressed excitement at seeing the actor again after such a long break from films and advertisements. One user commented, “Damn, seeing (her) on screen after a really long time.” Another social media user wrote, “Setting aside her recent obsession with that demigod-like figure, she's a gorgeous woman living what seems like a fairytale life.”

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Fans React To Her Appearance

However, the discussion soon shifted toward Anushka’s appearance in the advertisement, with many users claiming that she looked noticeably different. One person remarked, “She looks unrecognisable here,” while another wrote, “Something is off about her face, not sure what.” Some users also questioned whether the video had been edited heavily or whether the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures. One comment read, “Is this edited or work done on the face? Either way, it's not looking natural.” 

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Many Fans Defend The Actor

At the same time, many fans defended the actor against criticism and asked people to be more understanding. One user responded, “We have seen her in stadiums too. This is age-related, and some of it is here in the video due to editing.” Another social media user wrote, “As a mother of 2, she looks great.” 

Anushka has largely remained away from films since her 2018 release Zero. While she completed shooting for Chakda Xpress in 2022, the film is yet to receive a release date. In recent years, the actor has mostly stayed away from the spotlight and has frequently been seen supporting husband Virat Kohli during cricket matches. 

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Anushka Sharma returned to acting?

Yes, Anushka Sharma has returned to the screen through a new advertisement campaign for Heer by GIVA after a break from films.

How did fans react to Anushka Sharma's return?

Fans had mixed reactions. Many expressed excitement to see her back, while others commented on her appearance looking noticeably different.

What did some social media users say about her appearance?

Some users felt she looked 'unrecognizable' or that 'something is off about her face,' questioning if it was due to editing or procedures.

How did some fans defend Anushka Sharma?

Defenders cited her appearance as age-related or due to editing, with some praising her looks as a mother of two.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
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Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chakda 'Xpress Heer By GIVA
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