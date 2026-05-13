Yes, Anushka Sharma has returned to the screen through a new advertisement campaign for Heer by GIVA after a break from films.
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'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad
Anushka Sharma returned to screens with a new advertisement after a long break. While many fans were excited to see her again, others reacted to her changed appearance.
- Anushka Sharma returns to screen in new GIVA advertisement.
- Fans discuss her changed appearance, with mixed reactions.
- Some praise her comeback, others question her look.
- Many defend her, citing age and editing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has Anushka Sharma returned to acting?
How did fans react to Anushka Sharma's return?
Fans had mixed reactions. Many expressed excitement to see her back, while others commented on her appearance looking noticeably different.
What did some social media users say about her appearance?
Some users felt she looked 'unrecognizable' or that 'something is off about her face,' questioning if it was due to editing or procedures.
How did some fans defend Anushka Sharma?
Defenders cited her appearance as age-related or due to editing, with some praising her looks as a mother of two.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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