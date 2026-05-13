'Something Is Off About Her Face': Internet Reacts To Anushka Sharma’s Latest Ad

After staying away from films for several years, Anushka Sharma surprised fans with her return to the screen through a new advertisement campaign. The actor appeared in a commercial for a jewellery brand, and while many fans were excited to see her back on screen, several social media users also reacted strongly to her appearance. The video quickly went viral across Instagram and Reddit, where people discussed everything from her comeback to her changed look. Some praised the actor warmly, while others felt she looked very different from her earlier appearances.

Anushka Returns Through New Ad

Actor Anushka Sharma has made an on-screen appearance after a long gap through a new advertisement for a jwellery brand. The commercial was released on Tuesday and soon gained attention online after clips from it began circulating on social media platforms. Although the ad initially received limited response on YouTube, it later became a talking point on Reddit and Instagram, where fans reacted to Anushka’s latest look and screen presence.

Several fans expressed excitement at seeing the actor again after such a long break from films and advertisements. One user commented, “Damn, seeing (her) on screen after a really long time.” Another social media user wrote, “Setting aside her recent obsession with that demigod-like figure, she's a gorgeous woman living what seems like a fairytale life.”

ALSO READ | Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast Salary Revealed: Here’s How Much Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Earned

Fans React To Her Appearance

However, the discussion soon shifted toward Anushka’s appearance in the advertisement, with many users claiming that she looked noticeably different. One person remarked, “She looks unrecognisable here,” while another wrote, “Something is off about her face, not sure what.” Some users also questioned whether the video had been edited heavily or whether the actor had undergone cosmetic procedures. One comment read, “Is this edited or work done on the face? Either way, it's not looking natural.”

ALSO READ | Kannada Actor-Producer Dileep Raj Dies At 48 After Suffering Heart Attack

Many Fans Defend The Actor

At the same time, many fans defended the actor against criticism and asked people to be more understanding. One user responded, “We have seen her in stadiums too. This is age-related, and some of it is here in the video due to editing.” Another social media user wrote, “As a mother of 2, she looks great.”

Anushka has largely remained away from films since her 2018 release Zero. While she completed shooting for Chakda Xpress in 2022, the film is yet to receive a release date. In recent years, the actor has mostly stayed away from the spotlight and has frequently been seen supporting husband Virat Kohli during cricket matches.