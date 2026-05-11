'A Guy Who...': Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Targets PM Modi, Faces Massive Backlash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Kunickaa Sadanand reshared a controversial post online.

The post alleged a politician abandoned his wife for an actress.

Sadanand added commentary linking this to the country's Prime Minister.

Netizens sharply criticized Sadanand for her remarks and previous controversies.

Veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand has landed in the middle of a fresh social media controversy after a post she reshared sparked widespread reactions online. What started as a simple repost quickly escalated into a heated public debate, with users weighing in from all sides.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

Post That Sparked The Controversy

A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security is the PM of our country🙏🏻 Nari Vandan. https://t.co/lpiMyb3sjR — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) May 10, 2026

The controversy flared up after Kunickaa Sadanand reshared a post originally linked toTrisha Krishnan arriving at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the swearing-in of Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The reshared tweet read, "A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM. Brought his side chick even before divorce. Normalizing adultery like its cool family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal."

Adding her own remark, Kunickaa captioned it, "A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security is the PM of our country. Nari Vandan."

The remarks quickly caught attention, fuelling a wave of reactions that ranged from criticism to outright trolling.

Internet Reacts Sharply

(Image Source: Twitter/@Kunickaa)

Social media users responded in large numbers, with several comments taking aim at the actor.

One user wrote, "4 affairs, 2 live-ins, and 2 marriages,” : This is your character. "

Another commented, "Get well soon. Thank god that you are in country where u can abuse PM every day and still enjoying your routine life."

A third questioned, "Did PM’s wife complain to you? Or did she go to court?"

Yet another wrote, "Shame on you. Don't differentiate between Infidelity & Divorce. And Modi has given up his marriage for Bharat. Not for some other lady..."

The flood of reactions reflected how deeply divided opinions were, with the conversation quickly turning personal.

ALSO READ: Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Actor Hits Back Over Morphed Image Controversy

Sharam karo, this man is happily married and he has kids, you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court, u will get into trouble for this.😡 Stop dragging him or my personal life fandom wars. Give the due respect to a persons rights. i’m reporting u for… https://t.co/ZaMCcu2VL4 — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) March 24, 2026

Even before this row erupted, Kunickaa Sadanand had already been caught up in another online dispute. The controversy began when a social media user circulated a morphed image linking her to singer Kumar Sanu, while also seeking a public response from the actor. The post quickly intensified the ongoing chatter, drawing further attention to her personal life.

Responding firmly to the tweet, she wrote, "Sharam karo, this man is happily married and he has kids, you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court, u will get into trouble for this. Stop dragging him or my personal life fandom wars. Give the due respect to a persons rights. I'm reporting u for defamation, take this down (sic)."

Clearly displeased, Kunickaa rcalled out the user for spreading misleading content and unnecessarily dragging private matters into the public domain. She accused them of fuelling baseless narratives and made it clear that such actions crossed a line.