Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'A Guy Who...': Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Targets PM Modi, Faces Massive Backlash

'A Guy Who...': Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Targets PM Modi, Faces Massive Backlash

Kunickaa Sadanand faces backlash after a viral post sparks debate online. The actor responds sharply to trolls amid fresh controversy.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Kunickaa Sadanand reshared a controversial post online.
  • The post alleged a politician abandoned his wife for an actress.
  • Sadanand added commentary linking this to the country's Prime Minister.
  • Netizens sharply criticized Sadanand for her remarks and previous controversies.

Veteran actor Kunickaa Sadanand has landed in the middle of a fresh social media controversy after a post she reshared sparked widespread reactions online. What started as a simple repost quickly escalated into a heated public debate, with users weighing in from all sides. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

Post That Sparked The Controversy

The controversy flared up after Kunickaa Sadanand reshared a post originally linked toTrisha Krishnan arriving at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during the swearing-in of Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The reshared tweet read, "A guy who ditched his wife and two kids for an actress is now our CM. Brought his side chick even before divorce. Normalizing adultery like its cool family values destroyed. Side chicks will be the new normal."

Adding her own remark, Kunickaa captioned it, "A guy who deserted his wife, without any financial or emotional security is the PM of our country. Nari Vandan."

The remarks quickly caught attention, fuelling a wave of reactions that ranged from criticism to outright trolling.

Internet Reacts Sharply

(Image Source: Twitter/@Kunickaa)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Kunickaa)

Social media users responded in large numbers, with several comments taking aim at the actor.

One user wrote, "4 affairs, 2 live-ins, and 2 marriages,” : This is your character. "

Another commented, "Get well soon. Thank god that you are in country where u can abuse PM every day and still enjoying your routine life."

A third questioned, "Did PM’s wife complain to you? Or did she go to court?"

Yet another wrote, "Shame on you. Don't differentiate between Infidelity & Divorce. And Modi has given up his marriage for Bharat. Not for some other lady..."

The flood of reactions reflected how deeply divided opinions were, with the conversation quickly turning personal.

ALSO READ: Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Actor Hits Back Over Morphed Image Controversy

Even before this row erupted, Kunickaa Sadanand had already been caught up in another online dispute. The controversy began when a social media user circulated a morphed image linking her to singer Kumar Sanu, while also seeking a public response from the actor. The post quickly intensified the ongoing chatter, drawing further attention to her personal life.

Responding firmly to the tweet, she wrote, "Sharam karo, this man is happily married and he has kids, you should also know he has personality rights given to him by the court, u will get into trouble for this. Stop dragging him or my personal life fandom wars. Give the due respect to a persons rights. I'm reporting u for defamation, take this down (sic)."

Clearly displeased, Kunickaa rcalled out the user for spreading misleading content and unnecessarily dragging private matters into the public domain. She accused them of fuelling baseless narratives and made it clear that such actions crossed a line.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent social media controversy involving Kunickaa Sadanand?

Kunickaa Sadanand reshared a post criticizing the Prime Minister's personal life and marital history. This post, originally linked to actor Trisha Krishnan, quickly escalated into a public debate.

What was the content of the post Kunickaa Sadanand reshared?

The reshares criticized a political leader for perceived personal failings, including marital issues and alleged adultery, linking it to family values being destroyed.

How did the internet react to Kunickaa Sadanand's post?

Internet users reacted sharply with a mix of criticism and trolling. Some users questioned her remarks, while others defended the Prime Minister and criticized her for her comments.

Was Kunickaa Sadanand involved in any other recent online disputes?

Yes, prior to this controversy, Kunickaa Sadanand addressed a morphed image that falsely linked her to singer Kumar Sanu, calling out the spread of misleading content.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi ENtertainment News Kunickaa Sadanand Bigg Boss 19
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'A Guy Who...': Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Targets PM Modi, Faces Massive Backlash
'A Guy Who...': Bigg Boss Fame Kunickaa Sadanand Targets PM Modi, Faces Massive Backlash
Celebrities
Marvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch's London Roadside Rage Exchange With Cyclist Goes Viral: WATCH
Marvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch's London Roadside Rage Exchange With Cyclist Goes Viral: WATCH
Celebrities
‘The Boys’ Predicts Reality? Creator Reacts As Trump’s Gold ‘Don Colossus’ Statue Mirrors Homelander
‘The Boys’ Predicts Reality? Creator Reacts As Trump’s Gold ‘Don Colossus’ Statue Mirrors Homelander
Celebrities
The Punisher: One Last Kill: When And Where To Watch TV Special Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
The Punisher: One Last Kill: When And Where To Watch TV Special Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sensex Opens With Sharp 850-Point Fall
BIG UPDATE: Late-Night Clash Escalates Into Large-Scale Property Damage In Pune
BIG BREAKING: Severe Road Accident Reported In Canada As Car-Bike Collision Shocks City
TOP STORY: Watchman Stabbed To Death Near Police Station Gate In Nawada
BIG BREAKING: Narendra Modi Issues Detailed Action Plan Amid Global Energy Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget