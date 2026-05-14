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Financial issues, totaling Rs 50 crore, caused show cancellations.

Director RJ Balaji apologized, citing unexpected release disruptions.

Film now targets a 6 PM release, pending issue resolution.

Karuppu failed to release at 9 AM today despite the makers receiving special permission from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for additional screenings. The delay was reportedly caused by a pending settlement of nearly Rs 50 crore linked to the production house. Fans who had gathered at theatres early in the morning were left disappointed, and the situation worsened after the film’s noon shows were also cancelled. The film is now expected to release in the evening if the remaining issues are resolved, according to director RJ Balaji.

Karuppu To Release At 6 PM Today

In an emotional video shared on Instagram from inside his car, Balaji apologised to fans and admitted that he had never expected the release to face such disruptions. He further added that the film will be released at 6 PM today.

“I am giving you another update from my car. I hope it’s the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other states to watch the film at 9 am. I’m really sorry for that. It shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

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The filmmaker further spoke about the emotional impact the delay had on audiences waiting for the release.

“People watch movies to forget the worries in our lives. I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn’t watch the film. I didn’t expect this either. I am really hopeful that the film would release at 6 pm after the issues get resolved,” he added.

Balaji also revealed how deeply he had wished for the film’s successful release on May 14. “I manifested that Karuppu would release on May 14 and would become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. I am tearing up, that’s my pain. Everyone is working towards releasing the film today evening at 6 pm,” he said.

The director also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the team and praised actor Suriya for stepping in during the crisis.

ALSO READ| Trisha Krishnan-Suriya’s Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled In Tamil Nadu Despite Vijay’s Approval; Makers Issue Apology

“A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has done so much. Sorry for the delay, and sorry for making you go through this stress. But, I am hoping that it would all be worth it. I believe that the film would release today evening, and you would all like it,” Balaji stated.

Ending the video on a hopeful note, he said, “I strongly believe that the film would release this evening. God is with us. All will be good. I am sorry again, and I hope you all like the movie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Balaji (@irjbalaji)

Reports suggest that the 6 PM release became possible after Suriya personally stepped in to settle dues related to Karuppu, while the production house continued handling the remaining financial matters separately.

How Did Social Media Users React?

Fans soon flooded the comments section of Balaji’s post and extended their support to the filmmaker and the team.

“Stay strong,” one social media user commented.

Another wrote, “Karuppu will win big na! Stay strong!”

“We're with you. Don’t worry anna,” a third user posted.

A fourth commented, “You deserve better.”

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji and produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya in dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy. Trisha Krishnan plays lawyer Preethi, while RJ Balaji also appears in a key role as the antagonist.