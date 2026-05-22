Row Erupts Over Structure In Lucknow’s Malihabad, Heavy Security Deployed For Friday Prayers

A dispute has erupted over a structure located in Kasmandi Kala in Lucknow’s Malihabad area, after members of the Pasi community claimed that the site is linked to Kans Pasi.

The controversy intensified ahead of Friday prayers after members of the community said namaz should not be allowed at the site. However, prayers were eventually offered under heavy security deployment.

Locals Claim Site Earlier Had Shiv Temple

The disputed property in Malihabad is being identified by members of the Pasi community as being associated with Kans Pasi.

According to claims being made locally, the site once housed Kans Pasi’s fort and also served as his resting place.

The area where namaz is currently being offered is also being described by some locals as an old Shiv temple.

Friday Prayers Held Amid Heavy Security

Following the controversy, members of the Muslim community who arrived to offer prayers said namaz had been conducted there for several years and denied claims that the site was either a fort or a temple.

Heavy police deployment remained in place during Friday prayers to maintain law and order.

Claims Over Hindu Symbols Inside Structure

After the claims raised by the Pasi community, symbols and carvings inside the structure also came into focus.

Floral designs and other figures visible within the building are being cited by some locals as evidence linking the structure to the Hindu community.

Fear And Tension In The Area

The dispute has led to tension in the area, with authorities deploying heavy force to maintain peace and order.

Residents said an atmosphere of fear prevailed in the locality following the controversy.

Who Was Kans Pasi?

Kans Pasi is regarded as a regional ruler of the Pasi community.

According to local beliefs and historical accounts, his rule was primarily centred in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh, particularly around Lucknow and Malihabad.

The ancient site in Malihabad has recently come into focus after the Pasi community claimed it was once Maharaja Kans Pasi’s fort, known as Kansmandi, where a mosque and graveyard now stand.

The community has demanded a proper investigation and restoration of the site.

Administration On Alert Over Friday Prayers

After the Pasi community staked claim over the structure, authorities deployed heavy security in the area ahead of Friday prayers.

People returning after offering namaz said they had been praying there for many years.

At the same time, some local women claimed that the site had earlier been a Hindu temple and that only in recent years had people started identifying it as a mosque.

Members of the Muslim community said that if the other side approached the court, they too would pursue legal action.