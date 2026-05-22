A dispute has arisen over a structure in Kasmandi Kala, with the Pasi community claiming it's linked to Kans Pasi, while others suggest it was a Shiv temple.
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Row Erupts Over Structure In Lucknow’s Malihabad, Heavy Security Deployed For Friday Prayers
The disputed property in Malihabad is being identified by members of the Pasi community as being associated with Kans Pasi.
- Pasi community claims Lucknow site is Kans Pasi's fort.
- Dispute over prayers at site ahead of Friday namaz.
- Locals claim structure once housed a Shiv temple.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the dispute in Kasmandi Kala?
Who is Kans Pasi?
Kans Pasi is considered a regional ruler of the Pasi community, with his rule centered in the Awadh region, particularly around Lucknow and Malihabad.
What are the conflicting claims about the site?
The Pasi community claims it was Kans Pasi's fort, while some locals state it was an old Shiv temple before prayers began there.
How were the Friday prayers conducted?
Friday prayers were offered under heavy security deployment due to the ongoing dispute and tension in the area.
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