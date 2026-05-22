Amid Twisha Sharma Death Case, Ridhi Dogra Says ‘Stop Romanticising Marriage In 2026’

Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a note on modern relationships, marriage, and feminism amid the Twisha Sharma and Deepika Nagar case discussion. She asked young men and women to stop "romanticising marriage" and “expecting fairytales”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ridhi Dogra (@iridhidogra)

Ridhi shared long note with the caption: “It’s a changing world. Over the past few years a lot of heart wrenching incidents have happened to boys and girls after marriage.. And no one is guiding us to understand the change in social and psychological conditions. So it’s upon us to tell each other”.

In the note, the actress urged “young girls and boys” to “please stop romanticizing marriage” in 2026.

“The age of your parents and the world they grew up in has expired. Marriage is not the same. Boys should know that girls will Not do what you ask them to blindly. Because laws etc has empowered them,” she wrote.

Ridhi mentioned: “Today, They can get a job/a place to stay/an income and live peacefully in society. So they don’t need to follow you and your orders like lambs. Girls don’t need marriage for survival. For Companionship. Yes. But not for dependency. Even if they wish to — out of love... Their individuality will try and knock their head time and again.”

The actress added: "They will be frustrated because the world has changed.”

Ridhi urged girls to not expect their boyfriends to turn into a Prince.

Sharing the reason why, Ridhi wrote: “And girls - pls don’t expect your boyfriends to become. Mr Prince Charming after marriage. They are human too and are figuring this new world out. It’s more new for them because they have seen men being men.”

“But if society norms have shifted and what was required of them earlier has changed too. Pls don’t expect any fairy tale. Educate yourself. Live for your self. And please stand up for yourself. Don’t expect anyone. To come and stand up for you.”

Ridhi said “marry each other for love and respect,” “marry a person you love as a PERSON”.

She added: “And pls keep your parents out of your life. And if you can’t live life without including others. It’s a crowd. A respectful union of marriage is between two Never more.”

Ridhi then wrote a note on feminism and said that “true feminism is just equality. Thats it.”

She added: “Nothing more and nothing less. When I speak for girls I also speak for boys. When I argue for mental Health. It’s for both genders. Feminism was never about putting men down. Yes it’s started all Loud and angry because that’s how every revolution starts.”

Ridhi further wrote: “That’s not how it is today. Today women have opportunities. Times have changed. What every woman fought for is existing in practice. Let’s also never forget….. We are from the land of Shiv and Shakti. Both go together.”

Ridhi concluded: “And the only way that happens …. With love and respect for yourself and for the other. Let there be Grace and Dignity. For both. Equally.”

Twisha Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. Her family has alleged dowry harassment and cruelty against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Post-mortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal revealed suicide with marks on Twisha Sharma’s neck consistent with hanging by a belt.

The death of Twisha Sharma has triggered widespread discussion and allegations of dowry harassment, leading to demands from various quarters for an independent probe.

Deepika Nagar, a 24-year-old woman, had jumped to her death from the terrace in her marital home, after being subjected to cruelty and mental agony over demands for ‘additional dowry’ daily.

After the alleged suicide of Deepika Nagar on May 17, her family members levelled serious allegations of dowry harassment and torture against her in-laws. Based on this complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. During the investigation, the police first arrested the deceased's father-in-law, Manoj, and her husband, Ritik, on May 18.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)