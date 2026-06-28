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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesK Bhagyaraj Funeral: CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Dhanush And Nayanthara Pay Emotional Final Tribute

K Bhagyaraj Funeral: CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Dhanush And Nayanthara Pay Emotional Final Tribute

Tamil cinema icon K Bhagyaraj was laid to rest with state honours as CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Dhanush, Nayanthara and several leading stars paid their final respects.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away, uniting industry in grief.
  • CM Vijay, film fraternity members paid their last respects.
  • He was laid to rest with full state honours.
  • His five-decade career left an enduring mark on cinema.

The Tamil film fraternity came together in grief following the passing of celebrated writer, actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. His sudden demise has left fans and colleagues devastated, with leading names from the industry arriving to bid him a heartfelt farewell. From emotional social media tributes to tearful final respects, the atmosphere reflected the enormous impact he had on Tamil cinema. The veteran filmmaker was later laid to rest with full state honours.

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Offers Floral Tribute

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay also visited Bhagyaraj's residence to pay his respects.

He arrived carrying a large floral wreath and offered his tribute to the late filmmaker. As Vijay met Shanthanu, Bhagyaraj's son became overwhelmed with emotion, embracing him and breaking down in tears. Vijay was seen comforting him during the deeply moving moment.

Trisha Krishnan Shares An Emotional Tribute

Among those mourning Bhagyaraj's loss was actress Trisha Krishnan, who posted a heartfelt message on Instagram. She revealed that the news was especially difficult to process because she had met him only a day earlier.

She wrote, "RIP Dear Bhagyaraj sir. It's hard to believe we were just sharing a meal together yesterday and I hear this heartbreaking news today."

Trisha also expressed her deepest condolences to the filmmaker's family during this difficult time.

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

Dhanush Pays His Last Respects

Actor Dhanush visited Bhagyaraj's residence to offer his final respects. His sombre expression and tearful eyes reflected the profound loss felt across the industry.

During his visit, he met Bhagyaraj's son, Shanthanu, and offered his condolences. A video of the emotional moment has also surfaced on social media.

Sivakarthikeyan Visits The Family

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also reached Bhagyaraj's residence soon after learning of the veteran filmmaker's passing.

He paid his respects and spent time with the bereaved family, personally conveying his condolences. The actor appeared visibly emotional throughout the visit.

Nayanthara Arrives With Husband Vignesh Shivan

Leading actress Nayanthara was also among those who attended the funeral. She arrived alongside her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, to support Bhagyaraj's family during their time of grief.

The actress was seen offering her condolences, with her emotional demeanour highlighting the sadness shared across the Tamil film fraternity.

Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Bhagyaraj's passing has been widely regarded as a significant loss for Tamil cinema.

Recognising his immense contribution to the industry, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the veteran filmmaker would receive a funeral with full state honours. His final rites were conducted accordingly.

ALSO READ: K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73: 'Please Don’t Chase TRPs,' Says Radhika Sarathkumar While Pleading For Family Privacy

A Remarkable Career 

Bhagyaraj made an enduring mark on Tamil cinema through his work as a writer, director and actor.

He began his journey in the film industry as an assistant before making brief appearances on screen. His early acting credits included 16 Vayathinile (1977), followed by Sigappu Rojakkal (1978).

As an assistant director, he worked on 16 Vayathinile and Kizhakke Pogum Rail. He later made his directorial debut with Suvarilladha Chiththirangal (1979), while Andha 7 Naatkal (1981) established him as one of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Bhagyaraj directed 25 films and appeared in around 75 productions, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of K Bhagyaraj's passing and how was he honored?

K Bhagyaraj died following a cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest with full state honours, acknowledging his significant contributions to Tamil cinema.

Who from the Tamil film fraternity paid tribute to K Bhagyaraj?

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan were among the notable personalities who paid their respects.

What was K Bhagyaraj's impact and career span in cinema?

K Bhagyaraj was a celebrated writer, actor, and filmmaker. His remarkable career spanned over five decades, during which he directed 25 films and appeared in around 75 productions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanush Trisha Krishnan Nayanthara Chennai News CM Vijay K Bhagyaraj Bhagyaraj Death
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