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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTamil Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj Was Seen At Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Wedding At Goa Just 2 Days Before Passing Away

Tamil Filmmaker K Bhagyaraj Was Seen At Khushbu Sundar’s Daughter’s Wedding At Goa Just 2 Days Before Passing Away

Veteran Tamil actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73 following a cardiac arrest in Chennai. His sudden demise shocked the film industry, especially after his recent public appearance in Goa.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • K Bhagyaraj, 73, passed away Saturday from cardiac arrest.
  • He last appeared publicly at a wedding recently.
  • State honours announced for his five-decade extraordinary cinema career.

Tamil cinema is mourning the loss of veteran actor, writer, and director K Bhagyaraj, who passed away in Chennai on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 73. His sudden death has left the film industry and fans in shock, especially as he was seen in public just two days earlier at a celebrity wedding in Goa. Known for his remarkable contributions as an actor, filmmaker and screenwriter, Bhagyaraj leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema. His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief from film personalities, political leaders, and fans across the country.

K. Bhagyaraj's Death

Veteran Tamil actor and filmmaker K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. His sudden passing has deeply saddened the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Final Public Appearance

Bhagyaraj was last seen publicly at Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa. A video from the event has surfaced online, showing him warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. The two exchanged smiles and briefly interacted during the ceremony, unaware that it would become one of Bhagyaraj’s final public moments. The star-studded event was attended by several major names from the film industry.

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Chiranjeevi’s Emotional Tribute

Actor Chiranjeevi expressed shock over Bhagyaraj’s sudden demise. Sharing an emotional note, he recalled meeting Bhagyaraj just two days ago at the wedding in Goa. He remembered him as cheerful, lively, and full of warmth. Chiranjeevi also praised Bhagyaraj’s immense contribution to Indian cinema as a filmmaker, writer and actor.

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State Honours Announced

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed profound grief over Bhagyaraj’s death. He announced that state honours would be accorded during Bhagyaraj’s final journey in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Tamil cinema. He also described Bhagyaraj’s body of work as timeless and deeply meaningful.

Remarkable Career

K Bhagyaraj built an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades. He delivered several iconic films, including Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa. His storytelling style and screenplay writing earned him immense respect in the industry.

Bhagyaraj also made a mark in Hindi cinema by directing Amitabh Bachchan’s Aakhree Raasta. Apart from films, he contributed to literature and publishing through writing novels and editing a Tamil weekly magazine.

Family And Legacy

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife Poornima and children Shanthanu and Saranya. His contribution to Indian cinema as an actor, writer, and filmmaker remains unforgettable. K Bhagyaraj’s passing marks the end of an important chapter in Indian cinema. His films, storytelling, and creative vision shaped generations of audiences and filmmakers. His legacy will continue to live on through his timeless work.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of K Bhagyaraj's death?

K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday in Chennai following a cardiac arrest. He was 73 years old at the time of his demise.

Where was K Bhagyaraj last seen publicly?

He was last seen publicly just two days before his passing at Khushbu Sundar and Sundar C’s daughter Avantika’s wedding in Goa.

What were K Bhagyaraj's main contributions to Indian cinema?

K Bhagyaraj was a celebrated actor, writer, and director. He delivered several iconic Tamil films and directed Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Aakhree Raasta'.

Were any special honors announced for K Bhagyaraj?

Yes, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay expressed profound grief and announced that state honours would be accorded during his final journey.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Cardiac Arrest Tamil Cinema Tamil Actor Death Goa Wedding K Bhagyaraj K Bhagyaraj Death
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