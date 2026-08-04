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English NewsNewsIndian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians

Indian-Flagged Vessel Sinks In Red Sea: MEA Confirms Rescue Of 13 Indians

MEA confirmed the rescue of 13 Indian crew members after an Indian-flagged cargo vessel came under attack in the Red Sea.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India condemned attack on vessel; all 13 nationals rescued.
  • Vessel sank from explosives; India demands end to attacks.
  • Yemeni NRF blamed Houthis; Red Sea security concerns persist.

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the Indian-flagged commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, and confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals on board had been rescued safely. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety and security of the crew. India also called for an end to attacks on commercial shipping in the region.

MEA Condemns Attack

In its statement, the MEA described the attack on the Indian-flagged vessel as deeply concerning and thanked the Yemeni authorities for their assistance in rescuing the crew.

The ministry said all 13 Indian nationals had been brought to safety following the incident.

Calling for immediate action, India said attacks on commercial shipping must end and stressed that free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways, in accordance with international law, should be restored at the earliest.

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What Happened In The Red Sea?

The cargo vessel sank after reportedly coming under attack from an explosives-laden boat around 13 nautical miles south of the Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah on Yemen's western coast.

According to Yemen's government-affiliated National Resistance Forces (NRF), a joint rescue operation by coast guard and naval units saved all 14 crew members on board, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national. The rescued crew members were taken to safety and provided medical assistance, with no casualties reported.

The NRF blamed Yemen's Houthi group for the attack, although the group has not issued any official response.

The incident comes amid rising security concerns in the Red Sea, where commercial shipping has faced repeated attacks in recent months. Last month, the Saudi-owned tanker Encelia caught fire following an attack, while the Houthis later claimed responsibility for strikes on the Encelia and another tanker, Layla, alleging the vessels had violated maritime restrictions imposed by the group.

Also Read: PoK Polls 'Complete Farce', Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable: India

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Sea Iran US War India Ship Red Sea
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