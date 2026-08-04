Pradeep Rawat, Best Known For ‘Ghajini’ And ‘Lagaan’, Passes Away At 74

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat passed away at 74.

He battled relapsed blood cancer at Mumbai hospital.

Rawat was known for roles in Ghajini, Lagaan.

Pradeep Rawat, best known for his roles in films such as Ghajini and Lagaan, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an NDTV report citing sources, the veteran actor was initially admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with blood cancer. He was later shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi around 10 days ago for further treatment. The actor died on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm while undergoing treatment.

‘His Cancer Relapsed’

His cancer reportedly relapsed and he died while undergoing treatment.

“He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He died a few hours back,” his manager Siddharth Tiwari was quoted as saying by HT City.

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The actor is survived by his wife and son, Vikramaditya.

Pradeep Rawat Death: Tributes Pour In

Yashpal Sharma took to Instagram to mourn the death of the actor. He wrote, “Pradeep Rawat, our Gajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

Actor Anup Soni also expressed his condolences. He wrote, “Oh… Sad to hear that….”

Many flocked to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Om Shanti.”

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Rawat, who is a known face across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films, shot to fame by playing Ashwatthama in BR Chopra’s television epic Mahabharat, even though his acting debut had come earlier with the 1985 film Meri Jung.

He went on to work alongside Aamir Khan in Lagaan, but his most memorable role was the menacing villain in Ghajini. His Telugu career took off with SS Rajamouli’s Sye, and he went on to do films like Sarfarosh, Stalin, Veeram, 1: Nenokkadine, Loukyam, Nenu Sailaja, Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Aayirathil Iruvar, Market Raja MBBS, and Miss Match.