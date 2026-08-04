'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of acting in an "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" manner during the Monsoon Session of the state assembly. He alleged that the Opposition violated House rules by demanding a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations despite the matter being pending before the Supreme Court.

Addressing reporters after the assembly was adjourned amid protests by SP and Congress members over the Ayodhya donation row, Adityanath said the Opposition's conduct amounted to disrespect for both the legislature and constitutional institutions, PTI reported.

"The entire state witnessed the Opposition's behaviour in the Assembly today. It was not only an insult to the House but also undemocratic and shameful," he said.

'Matter Is Sub Judice'

Citing Rule 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Rules of Procedure, the chief minister said issues pending before a court, tribunal or commission cannot ordinarily be discussed in the House unless the Speaker grants permission under exceptional circumstances.

Adityanath said the SP had earlier assured the government during the Business Advisory Committee and all-party meetings that it would submit notices under the prescribed rules for issues it wished to raise.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister and I had made it clear that any issue admitted by the Speaker would be discussed and the government would respond appropriately," he said.

However, he alleged that despite being aware the Ram temple donation case was before the Supreme Court, SP members attempted to raise the issue in violation of Assembly rules.

"The Speaker repeatedly asked them to follow the rules, but instead they disrupted proceedings, waved placards and disrespected the Chair," he said.

SIT Probe and Arrests

Adityanath said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had written to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 12, seeking an investigation after media reports alleged financial irregularities in temple donations.

Since the Trust was constituted under Supreme Court directions, the state government could not intervene without a formal request or court directions, he said.

Following the Trust's request, the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13, with the probe beginning on June 15.

According to the chief minister, the SIT submitted its first interim report on June 23, after which the government forwarded its recommendations to the Trust. An FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25, leading to the arrest of eight people.

He said six of the accused were allegedly directly involved in misappropriating donation funds, while two others were arrested for their alleged roles in the case.

The investigation is now continuing under the Supreme Court's supervision after the matter came before the apex court through a public interest litigation, he added.

'No Saint Found Involved'

The chief minister said the SIT's preliminary findings did not indicate the involvement of any saint or seer.

"There are over 1,100 employees working at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. Action has been taken only against those whose involvement has been established through evidence. It is wrong to malign saints, Ayodhya, the temple and the thousands serving devotees," he said.

Targets SP, Congress

Adityanath also accused the SP and Congress of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and the Election Commission, while spreading what he described as "misleading and baseless" information.

He alleged that both parties had historically opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, referring to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks under the SP government and criticising the Congress over its affidavit in the Ram Setu case, which he claimed questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

The chief minister further accused the Opposition of disrupting discussions on development and public welfare by creating repeated disturbances in the Assembly.

"The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and Congress is against democratic and constitutional values. Instead of discussing development and public issues, they are trying to defame Uttar Pradesh and damage its image," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that the BJP government had transformed Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years, saying the state had moved beyond its "BIMARU" tag and emerged as one of India's top three economies.

The SP has been protesting both inside and outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, paper leak incidents and other issues during the ongoing Monsoon Session, demanding a discussion on the Ayodhya matter.