He alleged the Samajwadi Party and Congress violated House rules by demanding a discussion on alleged Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement, despite the matter being sub judice. This conduct disrespected the legislature.
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'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row
Yogi Adityanath accused the SP and Congress of violating Assembly rules by raising the Ram temple donation case despite it being sub judice, calling their conduct undemocratic.
- CM Yogi Adityanath slammed opposition for disrupting temple debate.
- CM stated donation matter is sub judice, violating rules.
- SIT formed; eight arrested concerning temple fund irregularities.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath accuse the Opposition of undemocratic behavior?
What was the reason the Opposition wanted to discuss the Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations?
The Opposition sought a discussion on alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of donations related to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. They protested over the issue during the Monsoon Session.
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