India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCities'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row

'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row

Yogi Adityanath accused the SP and Congress of violating Assembly rules by raising the Ram temple donation case despite it being sub judice, calling their conduct undemocratic.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Yogi Adityanath slammed opposition for disrupting temple debate.
  • CM stated donation matter is sub judice, violating rules.
  • SIT formed; eight arrested concerning temple fund irregularities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress of acting in an "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" manner during the Monsoon Session of the state assembly. He alleged that the Opposition violated House rules by demanding a discussion on the alleged embezzlement of Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations despite the matter being pending before the Supreme Court.

Addressing reporters after the assembly was adjourned amid protests by SP and Congress members over the Ayodhya donation row, Adityanath said the Opposition's conduct amounted to disrespect for both the legislature and constitutional institutions, PTI reported.

"The entire state witnessed the Opposition's behaviour in the Assembly today. It was not only an insult to the House but also undemocratic and shameful," he said.

'Matter Is Sub Judice'

Citing Rule 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Rules of Procedure, the chief minister said issues pending before a court, tribunal or commission cannot ordinarily be discussed in the House unless the Speaker grants permission under exceptional circumstances.

Adityanath said the SP had earlier assured the government during the Business Advisory Committee and all-party meetings that it would submit notices under the prescribed rules for issues it wished to raise.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister and I had made it clear that any issue admitted by the Speaker would be discussed and the government would respond appropriately," he said.

However, he alleged that despite being aware the Ram temple donation case was before the Supreme Court, SP members attempted to raise the issue in violation of Assembly rules.

"The Speaker repeatedly asked them to follow the rules, but instead they disrupted proceedings, waved placards and disrespected the Chair," he said.

SIT Probe and Arrests

Adityanath said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had written to the Uttar Pradesh government on June 12, seeking an investigation after media reports alleged financial irregularities in temple donations.

Since the Trust was constituted under Supreme Court directions, the state government could not intervene without a formal request or court directions, he said.

Following the Trust's request, the government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on June 13, with the probe beginning on June 15.

According to the chief minister, the SIT submitted its first interim report on June 23, after which the government forwarded its recommendations to the Trust. An FIR was registered in Ayodhya on June 25, leading to the arrest of eight people.

He said six of the accused were allegedly directly involved in misappropriating donation funds, while two others were arrested for their alleged roles in the case.

The investigation is now continuing under the Supreme Court's supervision after the matter came before the apex court through a public interest litigation, he added.

'No Saint Found Involved'

The chief minister said the SIT's preliminary findings did not indicate the involvement of any saint or seer.

"There are over 1,100 employees working at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex. Action has been taken only against those whose involvement has been established through evidence. It is wrong to malign saints, Ayodhya, the temple and the thousands serving devotees," he said.

Targets SP, Congress

Adityanath also accused the SP and Congress of repeatedly targeting constitutional institutions, including the judiciary and the Election Commission, while spreading what he described as "misleading and baseless" information.

He alleged that both parties had historically opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, referring to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks under the SP government and criticising the Congress over its affidavit in the Ram Setu case, which he claimed questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

The chief minister further accused the Opposition of disrupting discussions on development and public welfare by creating repeated disturbances in the Assembly.

"The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and Congress is against democratic and constitutional values. Instead of discussing development and public issues, they are trying to defame Uttar Pradesh and damage its image," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that the BJP government had transformed Uttar Pradesh over the past nine years, saying the state had moved beyond its "BIMARU" tag and emerged as one of India's top three economies.

The SP has been protesting both inside and outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly over the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement, paper leak incidents and other issues during the ongoing Monsoon Session, demanding a discussion on the Ayodhya matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CM Yogi Adityanath accuse the Opposition of undemocratic behavior?

He alleged the Samajwadi Party and Congress violated House rules by demanding a discussion on alleged Ram Janmabhoomi temple donation embezzlement, despite the matter being sub judice. This conduct disrespected the legislature.

What was the reason the Opposition wanted to discuss the Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations?

The Opposition sought a discussion on alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of donations related to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. They protested over the issue during the Monsoon Session.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Mandir SP Yogi Adityanath CONGRESS Ram Madir Donation Row
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row
'Matter Is Sub Judice': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ram Temple Row
Cities
MP HC Issues Notice To BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, Returning Officer On Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea
MP HC Issues Notice To BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, Returning Officer On Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea
Cities
'Bengal Turned Into Prison, TMC MPs And MLAs Being Threatened': Mamata's Attack On BJP
'Bengal Turned Into Prison, TMC Being Threatened': Mamata's Attack On BJP
Cities
Stalin Targets TVK Govt After Udhayanidhi's Arrest, Demands Release Of DMK Cadres: 'Arrogance..'
Stalin Targets TVK Govt After Udhayanidhi's Arrest, Demands Release Of DMK Cadres: 'Arrogance..'
Advertisement

Videos

Aamir Khan Threat Case: Forensic Report Links Viral Audio to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Operative
Tamil Nadu Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained, DMK Protests Erupt Across State
Delhi News: Kejriwal Marches Towards PM Residence Over E20 Petrol Issue, Stopped
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Says BJP Lost Bankipur Due to Voter Anger
Bihar Politics: Prashant Kishor Explains Bankipur Win, BJP-RJD Vote Shift Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget