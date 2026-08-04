Malaika Arora’s New Thar Roxx Puja Video Goes Viral, Actress Trolled Over Outfit Choice

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Critics questioned wearing slippers, sparking mixed online reactions.

Malaika Arora has added a brand-new Mahindra Thar Roxx to her luxury car collection. The actress welcomed the SUV with a traditional puja on the first Monday of the holy month of Sawan, but the celebration soon became the subject of online debate. While many fans appreciated her decision to perform the customary ritual, others criticised her choice of clothing and footwear during the ceremony.

New Luxury SUV Welcomed With Traditional Ritual

Malaika Arora recently took delivery of a yellow Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition. The SUV, which has an ex-showroom starting price of around Rs 16.85 lakh, was welcomed with a traditional puja before being driven home.

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Videos of the ceremony quickly surfaced on social media, showing the actress participating in the rituals. Many users praised the gesture, while others focused on her appearance during the puja rather than the occasion itself.

Social Media Divided Over Actress's Attire

Soon after the videos went viral, several social media users criticised Malaika for wearing casual attire and slippers during the religious ceremony.

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Some questioned whether slippers should be worn during a puja, while others commented on her outfit, expressing the view that it was not appropriate for the occasion. The criticism sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending the actress and others continuing to debate the issue.

On the professional front, Malaika Arora remains one of the most recognised names in the entertainment industry. Apart from television appearances, brand endorsements and stage performances, she owns an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including the Range Rover LWB Autobiography, Audi Q7, BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature and Toyota Innova Crysta. According to IMDb, her estimated net worth is around Rs 100 crore.