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English NewsNewsIndiaHeavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast

Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast

IMD has issued heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warnings for several states, with the Northeast and South set for intense rain.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
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  • Southern states like Kerala, Karnataka also face heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to extremely heavy rainfall warning for several states over the next seven days, with parts of the Northeast, eastern India and southern peninsular regions expected to witness intense downpours. According to the latest weather bulletin, extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more is likely in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya over the next two days. Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Kerala and parts of Karnataka, prompting residents to remain alert.

Where Heavy Rain Is Expected

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Northeast India and adjoining eastern regions over the next two days, followed by isolated heavy rainfall for another five days.

The department has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 4, and Assam and Meghalaya between August 4-5.

Also Read: No Insurance, No Fuel? Supreme Court Recommends Pilot Project Linking Petrol To Vehicle Insurance

Southern States On Alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, with isolated heavy rainfall expected to continue over these regions for the following three days.

The IMD has advised people in affected areas to keep track of official weather updates, as intense rainfall may lead to waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to transport in vulnerable districts.

The latest advisory forms part of the IMD's seven-day nationwide weather outlook, with authorities expected to closely monitor rainfall activity in the affected states.

Also Read: 'Not Everything Online Is Factual': Centre Issues Advisory On E20 Fuel Claims

Before You Go

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:37 PM (IST)
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