The Trump administration cancelled over 28,000 commercial driver's licenses of immigrants. They also worked with states to shut down 9,500 driving schools that helped these truckers obtain licenses.
Explorer
US Cancels 28,000 Commercial Trucker Licences; Indian Drivers Could Be Affected
According to a press release issued by the administration, the licences of 24,000 non-citizens who could not speak or read English proficiently have been cancelled.
- Trump administration cancelled 28,000+ immigrant driver's licenses.
- Move aligns with broader crackdown following a fatal crash.
- DOT enforced English proficiency, removed 26,000 drivers.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What action did the Trump administration take regarding commercial driver's licenses (CDLs)?
Why were many non-citizens' commercial driver's licenses cancelled?
Over 24,000 licenses were cancelled because non-citizens could not speak or read English proficiently. This action is part of a broader crackdown on immigrant truck drivers.
What is the 'Freedom Haulers' campaign?
It's a Trump administration initiative to encourage military veterans to enter the trucking industry. It allows veterans who operated large military vehicles to skip the required CDL skills test.
What impact do the license cancellations have on the trucking industry?
The cancellations are expected to affect Indian immigrants working in the US trucking industry. They are also projected to create a shortage of nearly 30,000 truck drivers.
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