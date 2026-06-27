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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesK Bhagyaraj Dies At 73: 'Please Don’t Chase TRPs,' Says Radhika Sarathkumar While Pleading For Family Privacy

K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73: 'Please Don’t Chase TRPs,' Says Radhika Sarathkumar While Pleading For Family Privacy

Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj has passed away at 73 following a heart attack in Chennai. Actor Radhika Sarathkumar’s emotional appeal for privacy has gone viral, drawing widespread attention.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73.
  • He suffered a heart attack; medical efforts failed.
  • Radhika Sarathkumar appealed for family's privacy from media.

The Tamil film industry is reeling from the sudden loss of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj, who passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai following a heart attack. As news of his demise spread, grief quickly turned into overwhelming scenes outside his residence, where family, colleagues, and fans gathered to pay their final respects. Amid the chaos and emotion, actor Radhika Sarathkumar was seen making a heartfelt and tearful appeal to the media, urging them to step back and allow the grieving family space to mourn in peace.

ALSO READ: K Bhagyaraj Dies At 73 Following Heart Attack In Chennai

Sudden Health Collapse Shocks Family And Fans

Reports confirm that K Bhagyaraj suffered chest pain earlier in the day before collapsing. Despite being rushed for medical care, he could not be revived.

He leaves behind his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Saranya Bhagyaraj.

His sudden demise has shocked the industry, especially as he was still remembered as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential creative voices.

Emotional Scenes Outside Chennai Residence

As his mortal remains were brought home, grief-stricken family members and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects. The atmosphere outside his Chennai residence quickly turned emotional, with crowds also assembling to catch a final glimpse.

Visuals from the scene showed tense and sorrowful moments as the family struggled through overwhelming media presence and public attention.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Turn Bridesmaids At Khushbu Sundar's Daughter's Wedding; Vijay Skips For Anti-Drug Campaign

Radhika Sarathkumar’s Emotional Appeal For Privacy

One of the most talked-about moments from the day came when actor Radhika Sarathkumar arrived at the residence and made a heartfelt request to the media.

Visibly distressed, she stepped forward and urged the press to give the family space. With folded hands, she said, “I fold my hands and request you… please don’t chase TRPs. We entertain you through our films. Please give the family some privacy.”

As the ambulance carrying Bhagyaraj’s body arrived, media crews reportedly surrounded the vehicle to capture live footage. This led to delays and added distress for the grieving family.

It was at this moment that Radhika Sarathkumar stepped in, asking the crowd repeatedly to move back and respect the situation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was K Bhagyaraj?

K Bhagyaraj was a veteran filmmaker and actor in the Tamil film industry. He was remembered as one of Tamil cinema's most influential creative voices.

What was the cause of K Bhagyaraj's death?

K Bhagyaraj passed away at 73 in Chennai following a heart attack. He suffered chest pain before collapsing and could not be revived.

Who survived K Bhagyaraj?

He leaves behind his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Saranya Bhagyaraj.

What appeal did Radhika Sarathkumar make?

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar tearfully urged the media to give the grieving family space and privacy. She requested them not to chase TRPs.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai News CM Vijay K Bhagyaraj Radhika Sarathkumar Bhagyaraj Death Poornima Bhagyaraj Shanthanu Bhagyaraj
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