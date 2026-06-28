Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Satendra Soni alleged director denied payment, issued threats.

Soni requested payment for Ped Palki, faced removal.

Director threatened Soni's life following payment request.

Soni posted emotional video, gaining wide online support.

Actor Satendra Soni, best known for his role in Laapataa Ladies, has made serious allegations against a film director, claiming he was removed from a shoot and threatened after requesting his agreed payment. The actor shared an emotional video on social media detailing his experience, which has rapidly gained attention online and prompted many fans to express their support.

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Satendra Soni Shares Video Detailing His Allegations

Satendra Soni recently uploaded a tearful video on Instagram in which he described what he claims happened during the filming of an upcoming project titled Ped Palki. According to the actor, he had been offered a signing amount of Rs 50,000, with the remaining payment scheduled to be made during the shoot.

In the video, he said, "Hello, my name is Satendra Soni, and I am an actor. I had come to Maihar for the shooting of a film. The name of the film is 'Ped Palki', and it is directed by Pushpendra Ji. We had a discussion, and he gave us a signing amount of Rs 50,000. He said the remaining payment would be made directly during the shoot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satendra Soni (@satendrassoni)

Actor Claims He Was Removed From Set

Soni further alleged that after completing eight days of filming, he approached the production regarding his pending payment. According to him, the situation escalated unexpectedly.

He said, "Our shooting lasted for eight days. When we asked him for our fees, he told us to pack up and said that we should not be seen at the hotel anymore. He said our work was over and also threatened to kill us."

The actor became visibly emotional while recounting the incident, breaking down in tears during the recording.

The video has since circulated widely across social media platforms, with many users posting messages of encouragement and hoping the actor receives justice. Supporters have flooded the comments section with wishes for his well-being as the clip continues to attract attention online.

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Who Is Satendra Soni?

Satendra Soni is a 26-year-old actor from Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, who moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has worked across films, television and streaming platforms while steadily building his career.

He earned recognition for portraying Chhotu in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan.

Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Soni appeared in several productions, including Doctor G, Bawaal, Ab Toh Bhagwan Bharose, Vanvaas, Mirzapur, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and Hello Bachhon. He is also set to appear in Mirzapur: The Movie, the feature-film adaptation of the popular streaming series, backed by Farhan Akhtar.