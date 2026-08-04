Deepika Chikhalia On Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Role, Says 'People May Be Confused At First'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash star; first part releases Diwali.

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana has sparked widespread discussion among fans, with reactions pouring in from audiences as well as members of the original television adaptation. Deepika Chikhalia, who became a household name after portraying Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayan, has now shared her thoughts on Sai Pallavi stepping into the revered role. While acknowledging the deep emotional connection audiences have with the original cast, the actress expressed confidence that viewers would eventually embrace the new interpretation once the film is released.

Deepika Says Audiences Need Time To Accept New Sita

Speaking about Sai Pallavi taking on the role of Sita, Deepika said the immense love people continue to have for the original television cast is natural.

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She explained that she, Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri remain deeply etched in the minds of viewers, which could initially make it difficult for audiences to accept a new cast. However, she believes perceptions will change once people watch the complete film.

Her remarks come as the trailer continues to generate mixed reactions online, with many praising the scale of the project while others compare it with Ramanand Sagar's timeless television classic.

Ramanand Sagar's Grandson Praises Sai Pallavi And Yash, Questions Ranbir Kapoor's Casting

Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Shiv Sagar, also shared his views after watching the trailer. He praised the film's visual effects and described the latest trailer as a significant improvement over the teaser.

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Shiv Sagar particularly appreciated the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, saying both actors appeared convincing in their roles. However, he expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Ram, suggesting that the actor's established screen image could make it difficult for some audiences to accept him in the role. Despite his concerns, he lauded director Nitesh Tiwari for the film's impressive visual presentation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The epic is being released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to arrive this Diwali and the second planned for release next Diwali.