Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom James Franco released alleged alien footage, sparking online skepticism.

Footage showed black-and-white humanoid figure near Franco's home.

Sceptics called the alien footage a clear publicity stunt.

James Franco's latest social media post has left the internet scratching its head. The actor has shared a video that he claims captures an alien outside his home, following weeks of cryptic messages and promises of a shocking reveal. Rather than convincing audiences, however, the footage has sparked a flood of jokes, scepticism and accusations that it is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

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James Franco Posts The Viral Alien Footage

Nearly a month after posting a string of unusual TikTok videos, Franco delivered on his promise to reveal what he had been hinting at. Throughout the videos, the 48-year-old repeatedly suggested he had discovered something extraordinary and claimed people were trying to stop him from speaking out.

Appearing in the same blue T-shirt seen in his earlier posts, Franco introduced the footage by saying, "I promised you, I was going to reveal something because I found something. It was thrust upon me, I didn’t ask for this. Now, I’ve been through a lot. I went on social media, I started talking about it. I didn’t wanna do that. I didn’t choose this."

He continued, "I saw something and I thought, I can’t keep this quiet. People have said I’m crazy."

Franco also alleged that his TikTok account had been hacked twice in an effort to silence him.

James Franco Drops His Alien Footage.



Crystal clear alien in 4k.



James Franco poker face.



Either the footage is real or James Franco lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/dDksbGShbe — Good Morning UFO (@goodmorningufo) July 13, 2026

Black-And-White Footage Leaves Viewers Unconvinced

The actor then opened his laptop to display what appeared to be monochrome security camera footage. The clips showed a humanoid figure with large eyes and no visible hair moving around trees, approaching doors and peering through windows at the property.

After silently watching the footage, Franco shut his laptop and concluded, "Okay. 'Nuff said."

The TikTok video ended with a caption teasing more content. It said, "A lot more footage dropping soon! It get’s very crazy!!!"

Viral TikTok Sparks Debate Across Social Media

Franco's TikTok account, JamesFranco2319, has attracted nearly one million followers since it launched in June. His first post assured viewers the account was genuine, while later uploads became increasingly cryptic.

In one earlier video, Franco insisted, "They want me to stop. People think I’m acting crazy. Whatever. I’m not acting crazy. I saw something."

Another recent post included the statement, "I can’t keep this quiet. I need to get this out for that very reason that people are trying to stop me."

After the clip gained traction across various social media platforms, users wasted no time sharing their opinions.

Social Media Users React

After the clip gained traction across various social media platforms, users wasted no time sharing their opinions.

One user wrote, "He'd have to be a dummy to not know that he's making himself among the most hated persons on the planet by virtue of doing a stunt... If it is in fact a stunt."

Another said, "James Franco is an actor and that footage is very clearly fake so of course he can stand there with a straight face while the most retarded video plays in front of him."

A third user commented, "Could be the start of a 'viral' promotion campaign for a found footage movie"

One more said, "This has GOT to be Franco trying to revive his dead acting career by attempting to do some “viral” marketing for some low-budget sci-fi flick he is involved with or something."

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Franco Has Largely Stayed Out Of The Spotlight

Franco has maintained a relatively low public profile since 2018, when multiple women accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour. He denied the allegations and later settled a lawsuit with two of the women in 2021. He also attempted a return to acting in recent years, although longtime collaborator Seth Rogen previously said he would not work with him again.

The actor recently appeared on the red carpet with girlfriend Izabel Pakzad at the Cannes Film Festival, where his action thriller Foster received a market screening. His upcoming projects also include John Rambo, Golden State Killer and the comedy Toad.