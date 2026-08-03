'No Deal Without Total Surrender': Trump Claims Iranian Leadership 'Begged' For Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran engaged in regional diplomacy, discussing Hormuz with key partners.

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran's leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous", claiming Tehran privately sought talks with Washington while publicly denying that any negotiations were taking place. Trump alleged that Iranian officials had requested a meeting and begun discussions, despite insisting publicly that they were only engaging with Oman. He also claimed the United States Navy effectively controls the Strait of Hormuz, warning that nothing would pass through to Iran unless Washington allowed it or a deal was reached.

Trump Doubles Down On Iran

Trump reiterated that any resolution would require either an agreement or what he described as Iran's "total surrender". Repeating a longstanding US position, he declared that "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," accusing Tehran of creating the crisis through decades of its policies.





Also Read: 'No Plans To Receive US Delegation Or Send One To Washington': Iran Pours Cold Water On Fresh Talks

'No Plans For Direct Talks'

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has no plans either to receive a US delegation or send one to Washington, contradicting Trump's recent assertion that an agreement was close and talks would begin this week.

Baghaei stressed that no direct discussions are currently taking place between Iran and the United States. However, he said diplomatic engagement with regional partners remains active.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of phone calls in recent days with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan. Araghchi, who is currently in Iraq, has also been in contact with Omani officials as part of wider regional diplomacy, including discussions centred on the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman