'Unexpected Verdict': Nitin Nabin Reacts To Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lost Bihar's Bankipur to Kishor, ending three-decade dominance.

BJP president Nitin Nabin has accepted the outcome of the recent Assembly by-elections, thanking voters in Gujarat for backing the party while admitting it fell short in Bihar's Bankipur and Madhya Pradesh's Datia. He said the BJP would carry out a detailed review of both defeats and return to the people with renewed commitment to strengthen public trust.

'BJP Accepts Verdict'

Responding to the bypoll results, Nitin Nabin said the BJP respected the people's mandate in all three constituencies.

In a post on X, he thanked voters in Gujarat's Manjalpur Assembly seat for once again placing their faith in the BJP. He also congratulated party workers and office-bearers for securing the victory.

आज तीन विधानसभा उपचुनावों में आए जनादेश को हम स्वीकार करते हैं।



गुजरात की मांजलपुर विधानसभा में भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर अपना विश्वास व्यक्त करने के लिए वहाँ की जनता का हृदय से आभार। इस विजय के लिए भाजपा के सभी समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं एवं पदाधिकारियों को हार्दिक बधाई।



बांकीपुर और… — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) August 3, 2026

However, Nabin acknowledged that the BJP had failed to secure the expected mandate in Bankipur and Datia. He said the party would conduct a serious introspection into both defeats and continue working among the people with fresh energy and determination.

Bankipur Delivers Surprise

The Bankipur bypoll in Bihar produced the biggest political surprise of the three contests. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha by 19,324 votes, ending the BJP's three-decade hold over the constituency.

The seat had fallen vacant after Nitin Nabin resigned upon his election to the Rajya Sabha. Since 1995, Bankipur had been regarded as one of the BJP's strongest urban constituencies, with Nabin representing it from 2006 until this year's vacancy.

Kishor's victory also marks his maiden electoral success and his entry into the Bihar Assembly.

Also Read: Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win

Mixed Fortunes For BJP

While the BJP suffered setbacks in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, it retained the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat.

BJP candidate Satish Patel defeated Congress nominee Bhikha Rabari, securing 55,481 votes against the Congress candidate's 24,851 votes, further reinforcing the party's dominance in Vadodara.

In Datia, however, the Congress emerged victorious, with Ghanshyam Singh defeating BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari by more than 6,000 votes. The result marked the Congress's second consecutive victory in the constituency and dealt another blow to the BJP.

The bypoll results have left the BJP celebrating a comfortable win in Gujarat while prompting introspection over unexpected defeats in Bankipur and Datia.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Calls Bankipur Verdict 'Wake-Up Call' For Bihar Politics