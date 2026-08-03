The committee recommended an apology from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg after content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was temporarily removed from Meta platforms for five hours.
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'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said a parliamentary panel has sought Mark Zuckerberg's apology over PM Modi's missing Meta content, warning Meta could lose safe harbour protection if it fails to apologise.
- Parliamentary panel demands Meta CEO apologize or lose safe harbour.
- Algorithms reportedly boost unregistered groups, removed PM Modi content.
- Platforms ignored rules regarding child abuse, women's safety content.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why does the Parliamentary Standing Committee want Mark Zuckerberg to apologize?
What will happen if Mark Zuckerberg does not apologize?
If Mark Zuckerberg fails to apologize, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended that Meta should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.
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