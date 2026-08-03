'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman and BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the panel has recommended that Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's content from Meta platforms. He added that if no apology is issued, the company should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the committee meeting, Dubey alleged that the committee had raised serious concerns over the functioning of algorithms on Meta, X and YouTube, claiming the issue affects the country's digital ecosystem.

Also Read: 'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

'Country Should Know How These Algorithms Work'

Dubey questioned the reach of political content on major social media platforms and alleged that newly created, unregistered groups were receiving greater visibility than recognised political parties.

"Understand the situation that has arisen within the algorithm. What Meta India did, what X did, and what YouTube did is a matter that the country should know. If you look at the viewership algorithm of the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, the viewership is only 23 million. Those who are neither registered parties nor registered NGOs have an algorithm reach of 27 million. An anti-reservation forum formed just five or six days ago reached 7 million because they have a policy of giving preference to newcomers," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: After chairing the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications & IT, Committee Chairman and BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey said, "...The second question is that Meta India removed the Prime Minister's content. This is not the first time Meta India… https://t.co/v05JlI7Vw4 pic.twitter.com/QwpPXCXmIQ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

'PM's Content Was Removed For Five Hours'

Dubey alleged that Meta India had removed content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the company had admitted the content remained unavailable for nearly five hours.

"This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Mark Zuckerberg made a statement in January regarding the 2024 elections and later apologised. This shows that his intention is to destabilise the country. When a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves admitted that the content was missing for five hours, from 12.30 am to 5 am, it is a very serious matter," he said.

Panel Recommends Withdrawal Of Safe Harbour

The BJP MP said the committee had made two key recommendations — that Zuckerberg issue an apology and that Meta's safe harbour protection be withdrawn if he fails to do so.

"Our committee has clearly stated that the apology should come from Zuckerberg. If Zuckerberg does not apologise, then the safe harbour protection under Section 79 should be withdrawn," Dubey said.

CSAM, Women's Safety Also Raised

Dubey also alleged that Meta and YouTube had failed to adequately address Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and content related to women despite strict Indian regulations.

"CSAM is another issue. YouTube also has that content. Meta also has that content, and they do not remove content related to child abuse. They do not remove content related to women. The Government of India's rules are very strict, yet they do not listen to the Home Ministry or the IT Ministry," he alleged.

Also read: 'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

Referring to legal action against Meta, Dubey said the Telangana Chief Minister had filed an FIR against Meta India and reiterated the committee's recommendation that safe harbour protection be withdrawn in such cases.