India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row

'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said a parliamentary panel has sought Mark Zuckerberg's apology over PM Modi's missing Meta content, warning Meta could lose safe harbour protection if it fails to apologise.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Parliamentary panel demands Meta CEO apologize or lose safe harbour.
  • Algorithms reportedly boost unregistered groups, removed PM Modi content.
  • Platforms ignored rules regarding child abuse, women's safety content.

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman and BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey on Monday said the panel has recommended that Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg apologise over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's content from Meta platforms. He added that if no apology is issued, the company should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the committee meeting, Dubey alleged that the committee had raised serious concerns over the functioning of algorithms on Meta, X and YouTube, claiming the issue affects the country's digital ecosystem.

Also Read: 'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

'Country Should Know How These Algorithms Work'

Dubey questioned the reach of political content on major social media platforms and alleged that newly created, unregistered groups were receiving greater visibility than recognised political parties.

"Understand the situation that has arisen within the algorithm. What Meta India did, what X did, and what YouTube did is a matter that the country should know. If you look at the viewership algorithm of the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, the viewership is only 23 million. Those who are neither registered parties nor registered NGOs have an algorithm reach of 27 million. An anti-reservation forum formed just five or six days ago reached 7 million because they have a policy of giving preference to newcomers," he said.

'PM's Content Was Removed For Five Hours'

Dubey alleged that Meta India had removed content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the company had admitted the content remained unavailable for nearly five hours.

"This is not the first time Meta India has done this. If you recall, Mark Zuckerberg made a statement in January regarding the 2024 elections and later apologised. This shows that his intention is to destabilise the country. When a video of the Prime Minister of India can be removed, and they themselves admitted that the content was missing for five hours, from 12.30 am to 5 am, it is a very serious matter," he said.

Panel Recommends Withdrawal Of Safe Harbour

The BJP MP said the committee had made two key recommendations — that Zuckerberg issue an apology and that Meta's safe harbour protection be withdrawn if he fails to do so.

"Our committee has clearly stated that the apology should come from Zuckerberg. If Zuckerberg does not apologise, then the safe harbour protection under Section 79 should be withdrawn," Dubey said.

CSAM, Women's Safety Also Raised

Dubey also alleged that Meta and YouTube had failed to adequately address Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and content related to women despite strict Indian regulations.

"CSAM is another issue. YouTube also has that content. Meta also has that content, and they do not remove content related to child abuse. They do not remove content related to women. The Government of India's rules are very strict, yet they do not listen to the Home Ministry or the IT Ministry," he alleged.

Also read: 'Now Honour Your Promise': CJP Urges Govt To Withdraw FIRs After SC Order On Protest-Linked Cases

Referring to legal action against Meta, Dubey said the Telangana Chief Minister had filed an FIR against Meta India and reiterated the committee's recommendation that safe harbour protection be withdrawn in such cases.

Before You Go

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the Parliamentary Standing Committee want Mark Zuckerberg to apologize?

The committee recommended an apology from Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg after content related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was temporarily removed from Meta platforms for five hours.

What will happen if Mark Zuckerberg does not apologize?

If Mark Zuckerberg fails to apologize, the Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended that Meta should lose its safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mark Zuckerberg Nishikant Dubey PM Modi BJP Meta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row
'Zuckerberg Must Apologise Or Lose Safe Harbour': Nishikant Dubey Over PM Video Row
News
Prashant Kishor Calls Bankipur Verdict 'Wake-Up Call' For Bihar Politics
Prashant Kishor Calls Bankipur Verdict 'Wake-Up Call' For Bihar Politics
Cities
Arvind Kejriwal To March To PM Modi's Residence Over E20 Petrol, Seeks Meeting
Arvind Kejriwal To March To PM Modi's Residence Over E20 Petrol, Seeks Meeting
World
Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross: First Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup
Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross: First Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget