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English NewsNewsIndiaRSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Address Gen Z, Gen Alpha In Mumbai On August 6

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address Gen Z and Gen Alpha in Mumbai on August 6 at IIMUN's 15th anniversary event, where over 2,000 students from 100+ cities are expected to participate.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 11:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with youth in Mumbai.
  • Event is part of IIMUN's 15th anniversary celebration.
  • Bhagwat previously discussed changing societal values and maternal roles.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with young people from Gen Z and Gen Alpha on August 6 in Mumbai, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced. The event is being organised as part of the inaugural ceremony of the 15th anniversary and annual championship conference of the India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN).

According to the RSS, the conference will bring together more than 2,000 students aged 15 to 19 from over 100 cities across the country.

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IIMUN To Host Youth Conference

IIMUN is a youth-led platform that operates across 275 cities in India and more than 40 countries. The RSS said the organisation was founded in 2011 and is run by young people aged 15 to 24, ANI reported.

Through its various programmes, the platform claims to have engaged over 7.5 crore young people and connected with more than 1.5 lakh schools and colleges.

Gen Z In Focus After Recent Protests

The announcement comes at a time when the recent protests in Delhi continue to dominate political discourse, with the issue being raised from the streets to Parliament.

The Opposition, including the Congress, described the demonstrations as a "Gen Z movement", claiming that the youth-led agitation compelled the government to accept the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the protests in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also interacted directly with Gen Z through five Instagram posts, according to the report.

Bhagwat On Changing Values And Mother's Role

Earlier, Mohan Bhagwat had spoken about changing values in Indian society and culture, saying that adapting with time is an important aspect of motherhood.

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He said change is a natural part of life and that people continue to learn through their experiences. While guidance helps individuals move forward with ease, Bhagwat said experience often becomes the greatest teacher, even though the lessons it offers can be difficult.

Bhagwat also said a mother's affection and emotional support are not limited to childhood. According to him, even when children grow up and disagree with their mothers, the bond remains unique and enduring, providing emotional support throughout every stage of life.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event will RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat attend in Mumbai?

Mohan Bhagwat will interact with young people from Gen Z and Gen Alpha at the inaugural ceremony of IIMUN's 15th anniversary and annual championship conference on August 6.

What is IIMUN?

IIMUN is a youth-led platform founded in 2011, run by young people aged 15-24. It operates across 275 cities in India and over 40 countries, engaging millions of young people.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Bhagwat RSS GenZ Gen Alpha IIMUN
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