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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina And Rakhi Sawant Spotted At Same Mumbai Hotel; Is She Returning To India’s Got Latent 2?

Samay Raina And Rakhi Sawant Spotted At Same Mumbai Hotel; Is She Returning To India’s Got Latent 2?

Samay Raina was spotted arriving at a hotel in Mumbai after the Supreme Court pulled him up for failing to honour his commitments. Rakhi Sawant was also seen at the same hotel.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina, Rakhi Sawant spotted together at a Mumbai hotel.
  • Sighting sparked speculation about Rakhi joining 'Latent Season 2'.
  • Raina and Balraj are regular panelists on the show.

Samay Raina was recently spotted entering the same Mumbai hotel as Rakhi Sawant, along with his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai. This has sparked speculation among fans that Rakhi could be returning for one of the upcoming episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2, which is currently streaming on both Netflix and YouTube.

Samay Raina, Rakhi Sawant Spotted At Same Mumbai Hotel

The video begins with Rakhi Sawant arriving at Hotel Samrat in Mumbai in a cab with what appears to be her assistant. As soon as she noticed the paparazzi, she briefly turned around to adjust her outfit, removing the fascinator attached to her dress and placing it on her head before posing for the cameras.

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Rakhi looked stunning in a black outfit featuring shorts, a bralette, and glittery silver boots.

Shortly afterwards, Samay Raina was also seen arriving at the same hotel. As his black car pulled up, Balraj Singh Ghai stepped out from the front passenger seat, and Samay slid open the rear door and got out.

When photographers asked how he was doing, Samay simply replied, “All good,” before heading inside the hotel.

The paparazzi also stopped him for a quick photo opportunity. He kept his look casual in a blue T-shirt, grey jeans and white sneakers.

While neither Rakhi nor Samay has confirmed anything about an upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent, their appearance at the same hotel has fuelled speculation among fans. Fans can expect India’s Got Latent 2 episode 3 this week, as the first episode aired on June 20 and the second on July 3. 

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About India’s Got Latent Season 2

India’s Got Latent returned with a second season more than a year after the first season ended because of the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

The opening episode of Season 2 featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who appeared on the show to promote Alpha, alongside comedian Aashish Solanki. The second episode welcomed Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Harsh Limbachiyaa as guest judges.

Samay Raina and his close friend Balraj Singh Ghai have also been regular panellists on the show. 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Samay Raina and Rakhi Sawant spotted at the same Mumbai hotel?

They were both seen entering Hotel Samrat in Mumbai. This sparked speculation that Rakhi Sawant could be returning for an upcoming episode of

Who were some of the guests on Latent?

The opening episode featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Aashish Solanki. The second episode welcomed Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Harsh Limbachiyaa as guest judges.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 15 Jul 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant MUMBAI India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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