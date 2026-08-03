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English NewsNews'Politics Can Rise Above Caste': PK's First Reaction After Bankipur Victory

'Politics Can Rise Above Caste': PK's First Reaction After Bankipur Victory

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 07:00 PM (IST)

After winning the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said his doors would remain open to every person in Bihar seeking help. He said the party would continue to raise issues affecting the state's people with greater force in the Assembly. Calling the result a "wake-up call" for aspiring politicians, Kishor said the Bankipur verdict had proved that Bihar's politics can move beyond caste and the state's traditional political divides.

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BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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