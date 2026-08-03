'Politics Can Rise Above Caste': PK's First Reaction After Bankipur Victory
After winning the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said his doors would remain open to every person in Bihar seeking help. He said the party would continue to raise issues affecting the state's people with greater force in the Assembly. Calling the result a "wake-up call" for aspiring politicians, Kishor said the Bankipur verdict had proved that Bihar's politics can move beyond caste and the state's traditional political divides.
VIDEO | Bankipur Bypoll: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor leads by over 19,000 votes after 32 rounds of counting.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 3, 2026
Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor ) says, "My doors are open not only to the people of Bankipur but to every individual across Bihar who believes that… pic.twitter.com/tQbkxtRrKR