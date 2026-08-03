Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rashmika Mandanna sustained a hip injury during a film dance shoot.

A right hip tendon detached, requiring reattachment for full movement.

Actress is recovering at home, managing pain and diet concerns.

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed her hip injury in a new Instagram post, revealing that she suffered the injury while shooting a dance sequence for Mysaa. The actor said this is her third injury in a row and admitted that she needs to learn to treat her body “like a human body and not some machine”.

Rashmika also revealed that one of the tendons connecting her right hip to her leg has detached and needs to be reattached for her to regain full movement. She added that while the injury is painful, the pain is “not unbearable”.

Rashmika Mandanna’s First Post After Hip Injury

Rashmika shared a series of pictures featuring herself, her dog, a puzzle game and more as she gave fans an update on her health. “Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well… Sorry I’ve been MIA but hieeee! I’m hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back… I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine…,” she wrote.

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The actor then explained the nature of her injury, saying, “So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.”

She said the injury occurred during a dance shoot for Mysaa, calling it “the most aggressive film she has ever done”.

Rashmika Mandanna Says She Is On A ‘Forced Holiday’

Rashmika also opened up about how she has been spending her time while recovering. The actor said she has been keeping herself occupied with puzzles during her “forced holiday”.

“Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them,” she wrote.

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Rashmika also joked about being unable to work out or run during her recovery, saying she is worried about becoming a “dessert monster” because exercise has been a major part of her routine.

“Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won’t be able to workout or run for awhile. And if I can’t workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna’s Hip Injury

Reports about Rashmika’s injury surfaced late last month, with reports claiming that she had been advised six weeks of bed rest. According to Asianet News, the actor slipped while shooting a dance sequence, resulting in a leg sprain and a serious hip injury.

About ‘Mysaa’

Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa is scheduled to release this year. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Guru Somasundaram and Easwari Rao and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Rashmika recently shot an action sequence for the film that the makers have described as India’s first female-led underwater fight sequence.