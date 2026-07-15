Swara Bhasker has joined a growing list of film and television personalities expressing support for educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is continuing his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest completed its 17th day, concerns over Wangchuk's health intensified, prompting more celebrities to publicly back his cause and call attention to the ongoing demonstration.

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Swara Bhasker Visits Jantar Mantar In Solidarity

On Tuesday, Swara Bhasker visited the protest site, where she met both Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. The actor later shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram, reposting images uploaded by the CJP's official account.

The party shared photographs of Swara interacting with protesters and sitting alongside Wangchuk, accompanied by the caption, "Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhasker Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cockroach Janta Party (@cockroachjantaparty)

Swara also posted the images on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children." Sharing another photograph with Wangchuk, she added, "The indefatigable Sonam Wangchuk sir is fighting for your children’s future. All my solidarity and gratitude."

(Image Source: Instagram/@reallyswara)

Rubina Dilaik Backs Sonam Wangchuk

Actor Rubina Dilaik also voiced her support by resharing Zeenat Aman's Instagram appeal on her Stories.

Alongside the post, she wrote, "He is a real hero. Don't let him die fighting for our country's own good."

(Image Source: Instagram/@rubinadilaik)

Abhay Deol And Ayesha Khan Also Extend Support

Actor Abhay Deol also showed solidarity. He shared a photograph of Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar, accompanied by a broken-heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

In her Instagram Story, Ayesha wrote, "I request the paps and the media to highlight this news; only you can make people aware of what’s happening in the country. It’s so unfortunate that I had no idea about this too. We are so lost in glamour, beauty, and controversies that we often end up being avoidant of the things that actually need our attention."

(Image Source: Instagram/@ayeshaakhan_official)

Zeenat Aman Urges Dialogue

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman appealed to the Indian government to initiate discussions with Wangchuk before the situation worsens.

Sharing a photograph of the activist on Instagram, she wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."

Referring to reports about his health, she added, "I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Health Concerns Grow As Hunger Strike Reaches Day 17

Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike completed 17 days on Tuesday, with increasing concern surrounding his physical condition.

Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on X, stating that Wangchuk had begun losing muscle mass and was experiencing immense pain. The update also renewed appeals urging him to end his fast.