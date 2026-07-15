Nick Jonas Says Bollywood Gossip Is The Best Part Of His Marriage To Priyanka Chopra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nick secretly follows Bollywood gossip accounts but won't name stars.

Nick Jonas has shared a light-hearted glimpse into his marriage with Priyanka Chopra, revealing that one unexpected highlight over the years has been staying updated with Bollywood gossip. During a candid conversation on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, the singer admitted he enjoys following the latest buzz from the Indian film industry, prompting a playful exchange between the couple.

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Nick Jonas Says Bollywood Gossip Is A Marriage Perk

Appearing alongside Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas on an episode of the Jonas Brothers' podcast series Hey Jonas!, Nick opened up about one of the things he enjoys most about married life.

Talking about their relationship, he said, "So one of the things that I have loved most about these eight years together is all the Bollywood gossip I have got."

His remark drew an amused reaction from Priyanka, who jokingly questioned whether that really topped the list of everything their marriage had offered.

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Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Knows Bollywood Breakups Before She Does

Priyanka revealed that Nick often surprises her by knowing about developments in Bollywood before she hears them herself.

She said, "That's what you have loved the most about our whole marriage? His whole feed is filled with the gossip."

Sharing another amusing example, she added, "I don't know when someone's broken up with someone and you are always the one to tell me. It usually happens when I am texting someone and I will be like, 'Hey, give my love to blah, blah, blah.' And he's like, 'No, they've broken up.' And I'm like, 'Oh, so you keep on the gossip."

Nick responded with a laugh, "Oh yeah, I do."

Nick Refuses To Name The Celebrities He Follows

Kevin and Joe Jonas then encouraged Nick to reveal which Bollywood personalities he keeps tabs on. However, the singer declined to identify anyone by name.

He said, "I can't say names. These are friends of ours."

Nick also admitted that he quietly follows a few Bollywood gossip accounts online.

"There's a couple of accounts that I kind of ghost follow, you know? There's some good tea though. There's like all these storylines that you have got to follow," he added.

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Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first crossed paths at the 2017 Oscars after-party before beginning their relationship in 2018. They announced their engagement later that year and married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, celebrating both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.

In 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy.

(With inputs from IANS)