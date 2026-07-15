Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Return To Mumbai's Famous Dosa Café: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika and Ranveer spotted leaving Mumbai's Benne dosa cafe.

Viral video captured masked couple exiting with tight security.

Earlier, couple visited Benne with father; cafe shared selfie.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again caught the attention of fans, this time with a relaxed visit to Benne, the Bengaluru-style dosa café in Mumbai that has become one of their favourite dining spots. A viral video showed the couple stepping out after enjoying a meal, while another recent visit to the same restaurant had already created a buzz online through a cheerful group selfie shared by the café.

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Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Spotted Outside Benne

In a video circulating on social media, Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving Benne after enjoying a hearty South Indian meal. The café is well known for its signature butter-rich benne dosas and other traditional delicacies.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted ✨ pic.twitter.com/GeLjyuKzmn — Deepika Files (@FilesDeepika) July 14, 2026

Keeping their appearance low-key, Deepika opted for a comfortable co-ord set, while Ranveer wore black trousers paired with a relaxed T-shirt. Both covered their faces with masks as they exited the restaurant. The couple also stepped out with tight security outside the Mumbai eatery.

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Not Their First Visit To The Popular Dosa Café

This isn't the first time the actor couple has been spotted at Benne. Earlier, Ranveer Singh celebrated the success of Dhurandhar 2 with Deepika Padukone during another visit to the restaurant.

The outing gained attention after the café's official Instagram account shared a selfie featuring the couple inside the restaurant. Also seen in the photograph was Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who joined them along with members of the restaurant staff. The group smiled for the camera, reflecting a warm interaction after their meal.

Sharing the image, the restaurant captioned the post: "Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty"