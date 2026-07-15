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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Return To Mumbai's Famous Dosa Café: WATCH

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Return To Mumbai's Famous Dosa Café: WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted enjoying a relaxed outing at Mumbai's popular Benne café. Their latest visit to the Bengaluru-style dosa restaurant has gone viral among fans.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika and Ranveer spotted leaving Mumbai's Benne dosa cafe.
  • Viral video captured masked couple exiting with tight security.
  • Earlier, couple visited Benne with father; cafe shared selfie.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have once again caught the attention of fans, this time with a relaxed visit to Benne, the Bengaluru-style dosa café in Mumbai that has become one of their favourite dining spots. A viral video showed the couple stepping out after enjoying a meal, while another recent visit to the same restaurant had already created a buzz online through a cheerful group selfie shared by the café.

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Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Spotted Outside Benne

In a video circulating on social media, Deepika and Ranveer were seen leaving Benne after enjoying a hearty South Indian meal. The café is well known for its signature butter-rich benne dosas and other traditional delicacies.

Keeping their appearance low-key, Deepika opted for a comfortable co-ord set, while Ranveer wore black trousers paired with a relaxed T-shirt. Both covered their faces with masks as they exited the restaurant. The couple also stepped out with tight security outside the Mumbai eatery.

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Not Their First Visit To The Popular Dosa Café

This isn't the first time the actor couple has been spotted at Benne. Earlier, Ranveer Singh celebrated the success of Dhurandhar 2 with Deepika Padukone during another visit to the restaurant.

The outing gained attention after the café's official Instagram account shared a selfie featuring the couple inside the restaurant. Also seen in the photograph was Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, who joined them along with members of the restaurant staff. The group smiled for the camera, reflecting a warm interaction after their meal.

Sharing the image, the restaurant captioned the post: "Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benne (@benne.bombay)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently spotted?

They were seen leaving Benne, a Bengaluru-style dosa café in Mumbai, after enjoying a South Indian meal. A viral video captured their exit from the eatery.

What kind of restaurant is Benne, which the couple visited?

Benne is a Bengaluru-style dosa café located in Mumbai. It is well known for its signature butter-rich benne dosas and other traditional South Indian delicacies.

Is this Deepika and Ranveer's first visit to Benne?

No, this is not their first visit to the popular dosa café. They have been spotted there previously, including when Ranveer celebrated the success of Dhurandhar 2 with Deepika.

Who joined Deepika and Ranveer during a previous visit to Benne?

During a previous visit, Ranveer's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, joined them. The café's official Instagram account shared a group selfie featuring them with staff members.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Viral Video Bollywood Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Benne Mumbai
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