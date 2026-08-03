Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreya Kalra eliminated Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp 2.

Harshad Chopda then surrendered his finalist spot to Shivangi.

Shivangi Joshi became the show's first finalist unexpectedly.

Viewers sharply debated Harshad's decision and Shivangi's intentions.

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 delivered one of its biggest twists so far, leaving contestants and viewers equally stunned. What began as an elimination quickly turned into an unexpected turnaround, with Shivangi Joshi emerging as the show's first finalist. The dramatic shift came after Harshad Chopda chose to give up his own finalist position, a move that has sparked intense debate across social media.

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Shivangi Joshi Earns The First Finalist Spot After Dramatic Twist

The episode took an unexpected turn when Shreya Kalra exercised her special advantage, which gave her the authority to terminate one contestant. She selected Shivangi Joshi, explaining that she was simply "returning the favour" after Shivangi had previously removed her from the team while serving as gang leader, saying she was undeserving.

However, the game changed moments later. Following Shivangi's termination, Riteish offered Harshad Chopda a crucial choice. Having secured the position of the first finalist in the previous episode, Harshad was given the option to step down and allow Shivangi to take his place.

Despite repeated appeals from fellow contestants, who urged him to reconsider and warned he might regret the decision, Harshad chose to walk away from the finalist position. His decision made Shivangi Joshi the first finalist of Lock Upp 2.

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Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The episode quickly became a talking point online, with viewers expressing sharply contrasting opinions. While some praised Harshad Chopda's gesture and admired the friendship between the two contestants, others questioned Shivangi Joshi's intentions and criticised the way everything happened.

One user wrote, "Well played Shivangi. You eliminated that guy who always protected your elimination. Congratulations on finalists spot, you are an evil person."

Commenting on Harshad's decision, another user said, "First they emotionally blackmailed him and guilt trapped him, than took advantage of his emotional nature."

Another viewer criticised Shivangi, writing, "Emotionally corner him, then cry about friendship? That’s not care, that’s calculated control."

Emotionally corner him, then cry about friendship?



That’s not care, that’s calculated control.



Acting innocent after everything is the real game here.



I am glad that finally everyone is exposing the true face of Annabella Shivangi🤮#HarshadChopda #LockUpp2#HarshadInLockUpp pic.twitter.com/ozQ5tHeXqW — Ꭱ𝗼вᎥח ♕ (@Its_Bishnoi07) August 3, 2026

Supporting Harshad, one social media user posted, "Harshad is not a overactor he is just a very sensitive and emotional man , anyone can emotionally exploit him. I hope u become much more stronger after this Harshad."

Harshad is not a overactor he is just a very sensitive and emotional man , anyone can emotionally exploit him. I hope u become much more stronger after this Harshad . #LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/jRLbDVTUBp — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) August 3, 2026

Another reaction targeted Shivangi's emotional response during the episode, "Shivangi crying feels so fake and lame, I'm actually laughing. She guilt-tripped Harshad into giving up his spot accepted."

Shivangi crying feels so fake and lame , I'm actually laughing. 😭

She guilt-tripped Harshad into giving up his spot accepted it and now she's playing the victim card 😭 #LockUpp2 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/vqeGJLoWjN — 𝑵𝒂𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒏 (@Nahyan_here) August 3, 2026

The latest episode has divided the audience, with many debating whether Harshad's decision reflected genuine friendship or whether he was emotionally influenced into giving up his place. At the same time, opinions on Shivangi Joshi remain polarised, with some accusing her of playing strategically while others argue Harshad made the decision entirely on his own.