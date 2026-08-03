Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj won the Bankipur by-election, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha by 18,953 votes. He maintained his lead throughout the 31 rounds of vote counting.
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Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win
Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypoll by 18,953 votes, defeating the BJP in its stronghold. Strong youth backing, early campaigning, anti-incumbency and cross-community support fuelled his victory.
- Prashant Kishor won Bankipur by-election, upsetting BJP stronghold.
- Early ground campaign, strong youth support proved crucial for victory.
- CM discontent, cross-community votes consolidated Kishor's win.
Before You Go
BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
Input By : Parmanand Singh
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the Bankipur by-election and by what margin?
What were the main reasons behind Prashant Kishor's victory?
Key reasons included his early ground campaign, strong support from young voters, discontent over Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's leadership, and securing cross-community support.
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