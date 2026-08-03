India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsBankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win

Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win

Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur bypoll by 18,953 votes, defeating the BJP in its stronghold. Strong youth backing, early campaigning, anti-incumbency and cross-community support fuelled his victory.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prashant Kishor won Bankipur by-election, upsetting BJP stronghold.
  • Early ground campaign, strong youth support proved crucial for victory.
  • CM discontent, cross-community votes consolidated Kishor's win.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor not only won his maiden election but also pulled off a major upset by defeating the BJP in its traditional stronghold of Bankipur, sending a significant political message across Bihar and beyond.

Vote counting continued for 31 rounds, with Kishor maintaining his lead throughout. He eventually defeated BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha by 18,953 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished a distant third.

Bankipur Bypoll Result

  • Prashant Kishor (Jan Suraaj): 63,203 votes
  • Neeraj Sinha (BJP): 44,250 votes
  • Rekha Gupta (RJD): 14,085 votes

Also Read: 'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

Five Reasons Behind Prashant Kishor's Victory

1. Early Ground Campaign After Seat Fell Vacant

Bankipur was represented by BJP leader Nitin Nabin before he resigned to enter the Rajya Sabha. Soon after the seat fell vacant, Prashant Kishor intensified his outreach in the constituency, engaging directly with residents, raising awareness about citizens' rights, and focusing on local issues. His sustained grassroots campaign, particularly among young voters, is considered one of the key reasons behind his victory.

2. Strong Support From Young Voters

Kishor is believed to have secured overwhelming support from younger voters, with the NEET-related protests also seen as boosting his appeal.

According to local assessments, voters above the age of 40 largely remained with the BJP, while younger voters backed Jan Suraaj. In many households, younger family members reportedly voted for Kishor, whereas older members preferred the BJP.

3. Discontent Over Samrat Chaudhary's Leadership

Another significant factor was the reported dissatisfaction with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary.

According to the report, many sections, particularly young voters, were unhappy with his leadership. It also claims that sections of Bhumihar, Kurmi and other communities had expressed dissatisfaction after Chaudhary became Chief Minister following Nitish Kumar. This sentiment is believed to have influenced the bypoll outcome, with reports suggesting that nearly 50 per cent of Kurmi votes went to Prashant Kishor.

Also read: 'Will Emperor Show His Degree?': Abhijeet Dipke's Fresh Swipe At BJP Over RTI Row

4. Lower Overall Turnout Favoured Jan Suraaj

Compared to the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, voter turnout in the bypoll was around seven percentage points lower.

However, youth participation was reportedly higher, while turnout among middle-aged and elderly voters declined. The report suggests this voting pattern worked in Kishor's favour.

5. Cross-Community Support Helped Secure Victory

The report claims that Prashant Kishor received support across multiple communities and succeeded in making inroads into the NDA's traditional voter base.

It further alleges that the RJD's core Muslim vote also witnessed a split, with around 65-70 per cent of Muslim votes reportedly going to Kishor. The report also claims that he received support from Yadav voters, particularly younger members of the community, with around 30 per cent of young Yadav voters backing Jan Suraaj.

Before You Go

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round

Input By : Parmanand Singh

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Bankipur by-election and by what margin?

Prashant Kishor of Jan Suraaj won the Bankipur by-election, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Sinha by 18,953 votes. He maintained his lead throughout the 31 rounds of vote counting.

What were the main reasons behind Prashant Kishor's victory?

Key reasons included his early ground campaign, strong support from young voters, discontent over Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's leadership, and securing cross-community support.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Prashant Kishor Bankipur Result Bankipur Bypolls Bihar Bypolls Result
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win
Bankipur Bypoll: 5 Reasons Behind BJP's Defeat And Prashant Kishor's Win
News
'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary
'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's Dig At Samrat Chaudhary
News
Prashant Kishor Surges Ahead In Bankipur, Jan Suraaj Eyes Breakthrough Victory
Prashant Kishor Takes Big Lead In Bankipur, Jan Suraaj Eyes Breakthrough Victory
News
Gujarat Bypoll Results: BJP Holds Manjalpur, Congress Falls Short
Gujarat Bypoll Results: BJP Holds Manjalpur, Congress Falls Short
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget