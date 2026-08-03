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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAriana Grande To Step Back After Eternal Sunshine Tour As Health Scrutiny Grows; Jameela Jamil Says She's 'Possibly Dying'

Ariana Grande To Step Back After Eternal Sunshine Tour As Health Scrutiny Grows; Jameela Jamil Says She's 'Possibly Dying'

Ariana Grande will step back from public appearances after completing her tour. This decision comes as health concerns intensify online, with Jameela Jamil's "possibly dying" remark drawing attention.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ariana Grande plans public break after Eternal Sunshine Tour.
  • Representative confirmed the break, citing intense, ongoing public scrutiny.
  • She also withdrew from upcoming West End play, prioritizing health.
  • Jameela Jamil's 'possibly dying' comment intensified public health discussions.

Ariana Grande is preparing to take a break from public appearances after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour next month. The decision comes amid months of intense public discussion surrounding the Grammy-winning singer's health and follows renewed online attention after the release of her latest album, Petal. The conversation gained further momentum after actor Jameela Jamil publicly commented on social media, saying Grande is "possibly dying."

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Ariana Grande To Take A Break After Tour Concludes

According to E! News, Grande's representative confirmed that the singer plans to step away from the spotlight once the tour comes to an end.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," Grande's representative told E! News in a statement. "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

The 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour began in June in Oakland, California, and is scheduled to finish in London on September 1.

Describing the experience, Grande's representative added, "She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

Source Says The Performances Are Physically Demanding

A source close to the singer told E! News that Grande's performances require considerable physical effort and that she continues to perform at a consistently high level throughout the tour.

"She performs a very physical show."

The source further said the singer, "performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night,"

adding that, "there is a lot of athleticism involved."

Ariana Grande Won't Join West End Production

The same source also confirmed that Grande will no longer appear in the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been expected to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Despite stepping away from the production, the source said the singer, "cannot wait to support the brilliant team bringing this project to life."

Ariana Grande Previously Addressed Public Scrutiny

Grande has openly spoken about living under constant public observation and how comments about her appearance have affected her over the years.

"I've been doing this in front of the public, and kind of been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17," she said during a December 2024 interview. "So I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons."

She continued, "It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. And I think it's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on."

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Jameela Jamil's Comment Draws Attention

The discussion surrounding Grande's health intensified after actor Jameela Jamil commented beneath a social media post by writer Charli Howard, whose account has nearly 400,000 followers. The post focused on thinness and eating disorders in relation to Grande's latest music video.

Jamil, who has long spoken publicly about body image and eating disorder awareness, wrote that Ariana Grande is "possibly dying." Her direct reference to the singer has sparked widespread conversation online.

(Image Source: Instagram/@charliehoward)
(Image Source: Instagram/@charliehoward)

She wrote, “This woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorised.”

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ariana Grande taking a break from public appearances?

Ariana Grande is taking a break after her Eternal Sunshine Tour due to ongoing public scrutiny. Her representative stated she needs a much-deserved break from public-facing work.

When does Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour conclude?

The 41-date Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to finish in London on September 1. She aims to end it on a high note before her break.

Will Ariana Grande appear in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George?

No, Ariana Grande will not appear in the West End revival of *Sunday in the Park with George*. A source confirmed she withdrew but looks forward to supporting the production.

What comment did Jameela Jamil make about Ariana Grande?

Jameela Jamil commented on social media that Ariana Grande is 'possibly dying'.

Are Ariana Grande's tour performances physically demanding?

Yes, a source close to the singer confirmed her performances require considerable physical effort. She performs at a consistently high level due to the athleticism involved.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ariana Grande Jameela Jamil ENtertainment News United States News Eternal Sunshine Tour Petal Album
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