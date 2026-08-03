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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Nothing Is Left': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Emotional Update On Assam Floods

'Nothing Is Left': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares Emotional Update On Assam Floods

Devoleena Bhattacharjee broke down while speaking about the Assam floods, revealing her mother is stranded and relatives have lost their homes. Fans have extended prayers and support.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee tearfully revealed Assam floods impacted her family.
  • Her mother is stranded, relatives' homes completely submerged.
  • The devastating damage caused family to lose almost everything.
  • Fans offered support and prayers for actress and affected.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee became emotional as she spoke about the devastating floods in Assam, revealing that several members of her family have been affected by the disaster. In a tearful video shared on Instagram, the actress said her mother and relatives are caught in the flood-hit region, while some family homes have been completely submerged. Her heartfelt appeal has resonated with fans, who have expressed support and prayers for her family.

Devoleena Shares Emotional Video On Assam Floods

In the video, Devoleena explained that she had been trying to speak about the situation for several days but could not gather the strength to do so without becoming emotional.

Fighting back tears, she said she knew she would lose control of her emotions if she spoke publicly about the floods.

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The actress revealed that her mother is currently stranded in Nazira. While her family's old house has so far escaped severe flooding, she said her grandmother's home and her aunt's house have been completely submerged.

According to Devoleena, the damage has been devastating, with her relatives losing almost everything due to the floods.

 
 
 
 
 
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Fans Extend Support As Actress Speaks About Family's Ordeal

Devoleena's emotional message has drawn an outpouring of support from fans on social media, with many praying for the safety of her family and everyone affected by the floods in Assam.

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On the professional front, Devoleena has largely stepped away from regular television work since her marriage, choosing to focus on her family and child. She rose to fame with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss Seasons 13, 14 and 15.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Devoleena Bhattacharjee emotional?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is emotional because several members of her family have been affected by the devastating floods in Assam. Her mother and relatives are caught in the flood-hit region.

How have the Assam floods impacted Devoleena's family?

Her mother is currently stranded in Nazira, and her grandmother's home and aunt's house have been completely submerged. Her relatives have lost almost everything due to the damage.

What was the public reaction to Devoleena's video?

Devoleena's emotional message drew an outpouring of support from fans on social media. Many expressed prayers for the safety of her family and everyone affected by the floods.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:55 PM (IST)
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Devoleena Bhattacharjee Assam Flood
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