'No Plans To Receive US Delegation': Iran Pours Cold Water On Fresh Talks

Iran has said there are no plans for direct talks with the United States, contradicting US President Donald Trump's claim that negotiations would resume this week. At the same time, Tehran confirmed it is discussing a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, describing the proposal as a single maritime corridor with designated entry and exit lanes as efforts continue to safeguard regional navigation.

No US Talks Planned

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran has no plans either to receive a US delegation or send one to Washington, despite President Trump's recent assertion that an agreement between the two countries was close and that negotiations would begin on Monday.

Baghaei stressed that no direct discussions are currently taking place between Iran and the US. However, he said diplomatic engagement with regional partners remains active.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of telephone conversations in recent days with counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan. Araghchi, who is currently visiting Iraq, has also been involved in discussions with Omani officials as part of wider regional diplomatic efforts.

Focus On Hormuz

Baghaei said Iran and Oman are discussing a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, vessels would use a single maritime corridor with separate entry and exit lanes to improve navigation through one of the world's busiest energy chokepoints.

The talks come amid continued tensions over the strategic waterway, where disagreements have complicated efforts to restore normal shipping operations following recent regional conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not seek to escalate tensions or create instability in the region. However, he said Iran would respond "with full force" to defend its national security, territorial integrity and national interests if necessary.

His remarks reflect Iran's broader position that diplomacy remains possible while maintaining military readiness in the event of further confrontation.

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Drone Claim Adds To tensions

The developments come after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Strait of Hormuz. According to IRGC-affiliated Sepah News, the unmanned aircraft was brought down by an air defence system operating over the strait.

The report did not identify the drone's operator, although MQ-9 Reaper drones are primarily used by the US Air Force. Iranian authorities also claimed that more than 30 US Reaper drones have been intercepted since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on 28 February, further underlining the heightened tensions in the Gulf.

Also Read: Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman