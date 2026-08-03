PoK Unrest Escalates: Day 4 Firing At Lal Chowk Leaves 1 Dead; Police Caught Burning Vehicles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Muzaffarabad protests faced brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces.

Casualties rose; police personnel filmed torching civilian motorcycles.

Resistance spread across Bagh, Rawalakot, defying state intimidation.

State-sponsored violence, arson and unprovoked gunfire continued for the fourth consecutive day in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). At 3:00 PM today thousands of local residents gathered at Muzaffarabad's Lal Chowk to raise their voices against the oppressive Pakistani administration and the military forces occupying the region. By 4:30 PM, Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel unleashed a brutal crackdown, firing live ammunition directly into the crowd while PoK police pelted tear gas shells to crush the peaceful gathering.

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Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Assaults

Shocking video footage obtained by ABP News captures terrified citizens fleeing Lal Chowk under a hail of bullets, openly condemning the tyrannical tactics of the Pakistani Rangers and PoK police. Another victim succumbed to the ruthless firing today, pushing the death toll to 54 since July 27 as Pakistani forces continue daily lethal assaults on locals. This brings the horrifying total to 128 unarmed protesters killed in firing incidents since June 7.





Police Arson And Vandalism Caught on Camera

Exposing the sheer impunity of the state apparatus, exclusive video footage accessed by ABP News shows three PoK police personnel directly engaging in vandalism setting fire to civilian motorcycles parked outside residential homes near Eidgah Road in Muzaffarabad. The uniform-clad perpetrators caught on camera burning motorcycles have been identified as Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Amjad Shah, DFC Tahir, and DFC Waqar Mir.

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Rebellion Deepens Across Bagh and Rawalakot

Resistance against Pakistan’s heavy-handed occupation has aggressively spread to neighboring districts. In Bagh, massive anti-Pakistan demonstrations continue uninterrupted as locals openly reject Islamabad's coercive control. Meanwhile, in Rawalakot, over 150,000 demonstrators have defied state intimidation, occupying D-Chowk for an eighth consecutive day as they prepare for a major march toward Muzaffarabad. In a failed attempt to terrorize the crowd, Pakistani Rangers resorted to cowardly overnight firing near D-Chowk at 1:50 AM. However, the intimidation tactics backfired entirely, as thousands of resolute protesters refused to budge and remain entrenched on the streets.