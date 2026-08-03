State-sponsored violence, arson, and gunfire have continued for four days. Local residents protesting against the administration faced a brutal crackdown with live ammunition and tear gas.
PoK Unrest Escalates: Day 4 Firing At Lal Chowk Leaves 1 Dead; Police Caught Burning Vehicles
Violence continued for a fourth day in Muzaffarabad as protesters clashed with Pakistani forces. Reports claimed 54 people have died since July 27, while protests spread across Bagh and Rawalakot.
- Muzaffarabad protests faced brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces.
- Casualties rose; police personnel filmed torching civilian motorcycles.
- Resistance spread across Bagh, Rawalakot, defying state intimidation.
State-sponsored violence, arson and unprovoked gunfire continued for the fourth consecutive day in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). At 3:00 PM today thousands of local residents gathered at Muzaffarabad's Lal Chowk to raise their voices against the oppressive Pakistani administration and the military forces occupying the region. By 4:30 PM, Pakistani Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel unleashed a brutal crackdown, firing live ammunition directly into the crowd while PoK police pelted tear gas shells to crush the peaceful gathering.
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Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Assaults
Shocking video footage obtained by ABP News captures terrified citizens fleeing Lal Chowk under a hail of bullets, openly condemning the tyrannical tactics of the Pakistani Rangers and PoK police. Another victim succumbed to the ruthless firing today, pushing the death toll to 54 since July 27 as Pakistani forces continue daily lethal assaults on locals. This brings the horrifying total to 128 unarmed protesters killed in firing incidents since June 7.
Police Arson And Vandalism Caught on Camera
Exposing the sheer impunity of the state apparatus, exclusive video footage accessed by ABP News shows three PoK police personnel directly engaging in vandalism setting fire to civilian motorcycles parked outside residential homes near Eidgah Road in Muzaffarabad. The uniform-clad perpetrators caught on camera burning motorcycles have been identified as Detective Foot Constable (DFC) Amjad Shah, DFC Tahir, and DFC Waqar Mir.
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Rebellion Deepens Across Bagh and Rawalakot
Resistance against Pakistan’s heavy-handed occupation has aggressively spread to neighboring districts. In Bagh, massive anti-Pakistan demonstrations continue uninterrupted as locals openly reject Islamabad's coercive control. Meanwhile, in Rawalakot, over 150,000 demonstrators have defied state intimidation, occupying D-Chowk for an eighth consecutive day as they prepare for a major march toward Muzaffarabad. In a failed attempt to terrorize the crowd, Pakistani Rangers resorted to cowardly overnight firing near D-Chowk at 1:50 AM. However, the intimidation tactics backfired entirely, as thousands of resolute protesters refused to budge and remain entrenched on the streets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is happening in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir?
What is the current death toll from the violence?
The death toll has reached 54 since July 27 due to lethal assaults. A total of 128 unarmed protesters have been killed in firing incidents since June 7.