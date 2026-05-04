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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesHuma Qureshi To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rachit Singh: Report

Huma Qureshi To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Rachit Singh: Report

Huma Qureshi is set to marry longtime boyfriend Rachit Singh by late 2026, reports suggest. Here’s what we know about their wedding plans and love story.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Relationship rumors surfaced after film screening and wedding sightings.

Actress Huma Qureshi has been dating Rachit Singh for quite some time now, and fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. Now, reports suggest that Huma is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend soon. The couple reportedly had a private engagement in the US and are currently busy with wedding preparations. Here’s what we know about when they might get married.

When Is Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh’s Wedding?

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the much-awaited wedding of Huma Qureshi and her fiancé Rachit Singh is expected to take place by the end of 2026. As per the report, They are currently planning for a wedding around late October or November, and preparations have already begun.” However, neither Huma nor Rachit has made an official announcement yet, though the buzz suggests that arrangements are in full swing.

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What Kind Of Wedding Does Huma Want?

Reports indicate that Huma and Rachit are planning a simple wedding followed by a grand reception. Considering Huma’s personality, she is likely to opt for an intimate ceremony with close friends and family, followed by a larger reception for the industry. The wedding is most likely to take place in Mumbai.

Huma Qureshi And Rachit Singh’s Love Story

Rumours about their relationship first started when the two were spotted together at the screening of the film Thama. Speculation grew stronger after they were seen together at Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. In September 2025, reports claimed that Rachit proposed to Huma during an intimate ceremony in the US.

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Huma Qureshi’s Work Front

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas. She will be playing the role of Elizabeth in the film. The makers are yet to announce a new release date for Toxic

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh get engaged?

Reports from September 2025 claimed that Rachit Singh proposed to Huma Qureshi during a private ceremony in the US. Wedding preparations are said to be ongoing.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Huma Qureshi Rachit Singh
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