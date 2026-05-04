Rs 4,000 Shein Dress At State Dinner? Jennifer Rauchet Faces Row Over ‘America First’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife of US War Secretary wore a dress similar to cheap online gowns.

Social media users pointed out dress similarity to Shein, Temu designs.

Critics cited contradiction with 'America First' politics and imported fashion.

Incident revived debate on fast fashion, politics, and global supply chains.

A simple pink dress at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has turned into a political firestorm after netizens spotted that it looked almost identical to a cheap gown sold online for about Rs 4,000. Jennifer Rauchet, wife of US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, wore the dusty‑pink, off‑shoulder number to the black‑tie event in Washington on April 25, 2026, and within hours social media dissected every detail, from the price tag to its country of origin. The backlash has become less about fashion and more about optics, as critics argue that a spouse of an “America First” official should not be seen in a low‑cost, imported fast‑fashion gown at such a high‑profile gala.

What Triggered The Row

Rauchet arrived at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in a pink dress that quickly drew attention for its similarity to products on Shein and Temu. “Soon after, images circulated online and social media users pointed out that her gown closely resembled low‑cost designs sold by Chinese fast‑fashion giants like Shein and Temu,” the India Today report notes. A nearly identical dress is listed on Shein’s UK website for about Rs 3,900, and she paired it with Steve Madden sandals and a floral applique bag from Amazon.

Shein

The controversy exploded after a Parsons student, Ella Devi, posted side‑by‑side images of Rauchet in the gown and the Shein listing on X (formerly Twitter). Her post went viral, racking up millions of views and drawing sharp reactions from both fashion watchers and political commentators.

The ‘America First’ Contradiction

Critics zeroed in on the perceived clash between Hegseth’s “America First” politics and the imported fast‑fashion look. Critics pointed to an apparent contradiction: a figure associated with ‘America First’ politics seemingly wearing an imported, inexpensive garment at a time of strained U.S.–China trade relations. For some, the issue wasn’t just style – it was symbolism (like it is always when it comes to political dressing).

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada also weighed in, highlighting a pattern. “In November of last year, she attended a state dinner in a gown that matches a product listing on Shein. And, the pink dress she wore to her husband’s swearing‑in ceremony also perfectly matches a product made by Shein’s brand Motf,” Diet Prada said. “Choosing an inexpensive option to conform to a family budget is one thing, but is it not a little ironic to wear outfits imported from overseas while being married to the ‘America First’ Secretary of Defense? And while attending important events, no less.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Defenders And Fast‑Fashion Debate

Not everyone condemned the choice. Some defended Rauchet, suggesting her outfit made her look more relatable and pushed back against the idea that political spouses must wear only expensive designer labels. Others mocked the backlash, asking why critics would then attack her for “elitism” if she had worn a luxury gown.

The episode has also reignited debate about Shein, Temu, and the wider fast‑fashion business model, which has long been criticised for poor labour practices and environmental harm. Beyond political arguments, the incident has reignited scrutiny of the fast‑fashion industry itself, underscoring how one dress at a glamorous dinner can lay bare much larger questions about politics, privilege, and global supply chains.